Billie Jean on Pinto Art Musuem

Art and painting aficionados, here’s your chance to see Billie Jean’s artworks once again! This time, at Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo City, aptly the art haven in this part of Rizal province.

Billie Jean has been painting on and off since her college days at the University of Santo Tomas. After graduation, she devoted her time honing her crafts with the support of her family led by her architect dad.

From then on, she has done several solo and group exhibits. She was part of the 2023 Art Fair held in February. Her recent sold-out solo exhibit was held in Ilustrado Intramuros in September 2022.

“For me, art is a never-ending adventure. I learn something new every day. I don’t follow any rules or patterns when I paint. There’s a certain flow that comes out naturally and that’s what i enjoy the most. I just trust the process,” says Billie Jean.

Having mastered Abstract Expressionism, art lovers, and collectors would always think of artist Billie Jean as a foreigner. One simply couldn’t get over the feel of her cool, refreshing, and seemingly new artistic style.

“I get my inspiration from every little thing that I see or like, everything is spontaneous and consistent. Expressing myself through art makes me happy because I see myself in all my artworks. A piece of me is usually in all my artworks,” Billie Jean beams with pride and contentment.

Get to know more about Billie Jean at the Pinto Art exhibit, opening on September 17, 2023, at 3pm. This is part of her “Undisturbed Gaze” series, her 4th solo exhibit.