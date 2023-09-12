Villar sponsors tougher anti-farm smuggling bill

Noting that P200 billion is lost each year to agricultural smuggling, Senator Cynthia Villar on Monday prodded her peers to approve a measure defining and proposing stiff penalties for agriculture economic sabotage to include not only smuggling but also hoarding, profiteering and cartel.

Embodied in Senate Bill 1086, Committee Report No. 12 of the Committee on Agriculture that Villar chairs, would repeal the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 or Republic Act No. 10845.

With no conviction made seven years after the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act was enacted, the law is “a failure” at the hands of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which as provided for in SEC. 6. Implementing Rules and Regulations of the existing law was mandated to promulgate the implementing rules and regulations of the existing law within 30 days upon its effectivity. “It’s been seven years and there is not a single conviction,” stressed Villar.

Sen.Villar sponsored substitute bill, Senate Bill No. 2432 or the “Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act”, under Committee Report No. 118 of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and the Committees on Justice and Human Rights; Finance; and Ways and Means./

The measure, she noted, has been considered similar bills introduced by Senators JV Ejercito (SB 1688), Lito Lapid (1812), Ramon “Bong” Revilla (1891), yours truly (1962), Senators Joel Villanueva, (2127), Riza Hontiveros, (2205), Robinhood Padilla, (2214), Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, (2413), and Raffy Tulfo (2298); taking into consideration Senate Resolution 206 by Senator Imee Marcos and House Bill No. 3917 introduced by Representatives Marcos, Nograles, Luistro et al.

According to the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura or SINAG, the Philippine government is losing at least P200-billion revenues a year due to smuggling,” said Villar.

“Smuggling brings about unfair competition for locally produced goods because it floods the market of cheaper agricultural products; it puts undue risk to our consumer’s health, deprives the government of revenues from uncollected taxes and customs duties, encourages corruption and threatens the rule of law,” she added.

Smuggling is one of the reasons, she stressed, “why many of our farmers continue to live in poverty. The illegal entry of agricultural products threatens their livelihood and the welfare of two-thirds of our population who depend on agriculture. Illicit trade exposes consumers to unregulated products often manufactured in unsanitary conditions. Farm commodities being smuggled into the country include sugar, corn, pork, poultry, garlic, onion, carrots, fish, and cruciferous vegetables as per data cited by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture.”

Villar continued: “Smuggling of Tobacco has been included in the measure, with the estimated revenue loss from excise tax alone amounts to around P24.7 billion.”

She likewise cited Euromonitor reports, that “16.7 percent or about 9.52 billion sticks of the total cigarette volumes sold in the Philippines will come from illegal sources in 2022. Most illicit cigarettes are shipped from Cambodia, Vietnam, and China, and enter through Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.”

In 2022, the National Tobacco Authority (NTA) recorded a total of 43.81 million kilograms of tobacco produced by the local farmers, of which 53 percent or 23.21 million kilograms were exported and 47 percent or 20.59 million kilograms were supplied to the local tobacco manufacturers. Tobacco is produced by farmers in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tarlac and Occidental Mindoro. To date, the tobacco industry employs at least 2.1 million people, including more than 430,000 farmers, farm workers and their family members.

The increased tax made the smuggling of cigarettes an even more lucrative business. It may worsen the country’s problem on smuggling. Illicit tobacco trade reduces the effectiveness of public health policies designed to discourage smoking, with unregulated, substandard quality and non-compliant products, it makes it easier for minors to access tobacco products and undermines the legitimate industry’s business.

According to Villar, economic sabotage shall shall refer to any act or activity that disrupts the economy by creating artificial shortage, promoting excessive importation, manipulating prices and supply, evading payment or underpayment of tariffs and custom duties, threatening local production and food security, gaining excessive or exorbitant profits by exploiting situations, creating scarcity, and entering into agreements that defeat fair competition to the prejudice of the public.

The creation/establishment of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council which shall be under and chaired by the president with 15 members with the powers to formulate a national plan to address and counter the agricultural smuggling crimes enumerated.