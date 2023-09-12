TIEZA holds open golf tournament in Zamboanga City

A MIX of players from the seasoned pros and inter-club campaigners to weekend hackers and beginners gear up for the TIEZA Open Tourism Cup which unwraps on Saturday at the Zamboanga Golf Course and Beach Park in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The 18-hole tournament offers a competitive yet inclusive platform with golfers of all skill levels bracing not just for a grind but also for camaraderie and the rare chance to build new connections in the golfing community while playing in a serene coastal setting.

Registration is ongoing. For details, contact 0997-7906992. For updates, visit www.zamboangagolfcourseandbeachpark.com.

Some of the country’s top pros vying in this week’s International Container Terminal Services Inc. South Pacific Classic in Davao City are making a side-trip to Zamboanga to provide star power to the event and join the celebration of golf, sportsmanship and the breathtaking beauty of Zamboanga’s coastal landscape.

The tournament, sponsored by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), is also held to help boost local tourism.

The par-72 Zamboanga Golf Course is expected to provide a different kind of challenge for the participants with its winding fairways. While the frontside is virtually set up on flat grounds, the back features slopes and is fairly rolling that skirts around Basilan Straight for a bit of ocean view with the wind coming into play in most holes.