SM BULACAN MALLS MARK ‘SINGKABAN’ WITH FOOD, MUSIC, AND ARTS

To mark Bulacan’s Singkaban Festival, SM malls in Baliwag, Marilao, and Pulilan gave shoppers a colorful glimpse of the province’s rich culture and heritage as the malls unveiled Bulacan BESTival, a celebration of food, music, and arts encapsulated through a series of events mounted in each mall.

Igniting the celebration in SM City Baliwag is Lutong Bulakenyo, a special cooking demo featuring Bulacan heirloom recipes popularized by acclaimed food historian Mrs. Mila Enriquez. Facilitating the cooking demo is no less than Enriquez’s grandson, Chef Nikko Santiago. Delighting the audience, Chef Santiago demonstrated the unique process of preparing the famous Hamon Bulakenya, and Pinaso. The event became more meaningful with the musical performance by a group of local artists, Daloy Kolektibo.

In addition, SM City Marilao, SM Center Pulilan, and SM City Baliwag lauded Bulacan artistry as the malls hosted art workshops and exhibit.

In SM City Marilao, a large gathering of notable artists was held through the ReGeneration Travelling Art Exhibit. The exhibition, graced by multi-media visual artist Toym Imao, has been organized by the Mandala Art Festival in partnership with SM Supermalls. Featuring the exceptional creations of 25 Bulakenyo artists, every artwork on display represents a unique vision and interpretation of the world, delving into topics of resilience and hope while offering renewed perspectives on life and communal growth. On this rare occasion, art lovers and enthusiasts came together to celebrate the beauty and power of art, while visitors had the unique opportunity to engage with the artwork, learn about the artists’ creative process, and gain insights into the stories behind each piece.

SM Center Pulilan, on the other hand, immortalized the treasured art of Pagpupuni, or leaf fronds folding, through a workshop participated by selected students in Bulacan under the mentorship of Ms. Marichelle Santos, a puni art advocate from Malolos. More than the artistic training it imparted among the students, the workshop is positioned to introduce Bulacan’s pagpupuni as a resurrected art that needs to be rediscovered, more importantly, by the younger generation.

Meanwhile, SM City Baliwag pays tribute to the city’s famous icon through the engaging Design Your Buntal Hat activity. Students from Baliwag South Central School unleashed their creativity by designing buntal hats with the guidance of skilled artists from the renowned team of Guhit Pinas-Bulacan.

Capping off the celebration, SM City Baliwag, SM City Marilao, and SM Center Pulilan brought Singkaban festivity to the mall with a street dance parade and cultural performances by some of the finest groups of artists in Bulacan.