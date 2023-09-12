Sen. Ejercito scrutinizes DMW budget for 2024

With the bulk of the 2024 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) going to its attached agency the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), senators want to know if enough resources are being set aside to handle most of the issues besetting migrant workers.

At a hearing to examine the proposed outlay for the country’s newest department, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, who presided over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on Monday, said the committee is tasked to scrutinize the DMW’s budget and evaluate its performance not just in terms of utilization but more importantly how its budget for the current year was spent.

“We also want to know the significant accomplishments of the DMW and how its programs contributed to the improvement of our OFWs’ lives and situation,” Ejercito said in his opening statement.

“What we want to know…is the agency’s allocation enough so that no more OFWs will be abused or lose their lives abroad?” he asked.

The DMW proposed a total of P15.309 billion budget for 2024, with P3.359 billion being allocated to the Office of Secretary, while the remaining P11.949 billion will go to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) as its attached agency.

The DMW’s first secretary, Susana “Toots” V. Ople, died last month of cancer after overseeing the difficult transition that saw four agencies merged under one department, the DMW.

In an interview with CNN Philippines on Friday, Hans Cacdac, who was designated DMW Officer-in-Charge Secretary by President Marcos, said they intend to pursue Ople’s agenda and work hard to finish the most important tasks she had been focusing on. This includes helping thousands of OFWs laid off by giant Saudi corporations during the last financial crisis to get their backpay as guaranteed by the Saudi government.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





