Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Pre-Holiday Sale offers affordable deals

As September marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the Philippines, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas welcomes the –Ber months with a “Pre-Holiday Sale” where those who want to get a head start on their holiday plans can get big savings on room stays and special buffets.

Early birds can get an amazing PhP1,000 discount on their Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve room bookings, with Superior Room rates dropping from PhP5,000nett to PhP4,000nett for December 24, and from PhP5,500nett to PhP4,500nett for December 31 stays. Rates for other room types are also available with the same PhP 1,000 discount. These affordable deals are inclusive of special holiday breakfast buffet good for 2 persons and 15% discount on a la carte food & beverage orders from the Richmonde Café and room service, as well as access to the Health Club facilities such as the gym, indoor heated swimming pool, and steam and sauna room.

Plan your Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities in advance and get as much as PhP 300 on buffet rates and party ticket prices! Get these discounts until September 30, 2023 at Richmonde Ortigas’ Pre-Holiday Sale.



Get in the holiday spirit and reserve your seats now for Richmonde Cafe’s Noche Buena and Media Noche feasts and enjoy up to PhP300 off the regular rates. Secure a table for you and your family to savor a delicious Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet for only PhP 1,380 nett per person. Saying goodbye to 2023 and welcoming 2024 is also more affordable with a discount deal of PhP 1,680 nett per person for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, and PhP 1,080 nett for the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. A New Year’s bundle package is also available for only PhP2,580 nett per person, inclusive of the dinner buffet and countdown party. A minimum of 4 adults per reservation is required to avail of the discounted dinner buffet and countdown party rates. Limited seats are available for sale during the promotion period.

The Pre-Holiday Sale happens from September 1 to 30, 2023 or until allocated slots last. It is available only via direct bookings. To make a reservation, please call (632) 8638 7777 or email stay@richmondeortigas.com. You may also reach Room Reservations at mobile/Viber number 0917 859 7914 and Richmonde Café at 0917 534 4352. Pre-payment is required to confirm reservation. Per DTI Permit No. FTEB – 147211 / 174576 Series of 2023.