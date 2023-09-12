PHL, US officials visit three EDCA sites in Luzon today

Ranking Philippines and US officials will visit three Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in Luzon today, Wednesday, as a prelude to the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting this coming Thursday.

The MDB-SEB meeting will be held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

These ranking officials consist of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., US Ambassador to the Philippines Marykay Carlson, and Indo-Pacific Command head Admiral John C. Aquilino.

An AFP statement issued Tuesday said these officials will visit the EDCA sites in Lal-lo Airport, Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; and Basa Air Base, Pampanga, today September 13.

The leaders, accompanied by high-ranking AFP and US Armed Forces officers, will conduct an extensive tour of the completed EDCA projects at Basa Air Base.

The tour will also provide an opportunity for these senior military officials to gain first hand knowledge of the bases’ potential for the development of key facilities to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations and modernization priorities of the AFP.

These activities underscore the continued partnership and collaboration between the Philippines and United States militaries in enhancing national defense capabilities, as well as the shared commitment to regional security and disaster response efforts.

Brawner and Aquilino’s visit signifies the commitment of both AFP and US Armed Forces to further strengthen cooperation, ensuring that both militaries are prepared and well-equipped to respond to evolving security challenges and humanitarian crises.