Ombudsman: Government-wide corruption ‘endemic’

OMBUDSMAN Samuel Martires on Monday told the House of Representatives on Monday that government-wide corruption is now “endemic.”

During the briefing for the Office of the Ombudsman’s budget for 2024, Martires said a lifetime is not enough to solve this corruption unless values are changed.

“Now that we no longer have respect for God and ourselves, we will not be able to solve corruption during this lifetime,” he said.

“Corruption in the Philippines is becoming endemic; corruption in the Philippines is becoming like a passion because money becomes power, and if you have power, you are really famous,” added Martires.

According to Martires, corruption is increasing in every government agency.

“You will be surprised that these incidents [of corruption] are not only at the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Immigration; there are government departments that you don’t think are corrupt but are even more corrupt than other agencies,” he added.

“So with what is happening now, what we actually need right now to fight corruption—to stop [this corruption]—is to introduce a subject through a law, a good manners and right conduct (GMRC) subject that is God-centered. If you just teach GMRC but forget religion, then there is still no point,” he said.

Martires said the separation of church and state has nothing to do with values formation, so if “you want to have a good person, then separation of church and state is set aside.”

2 offices merged

Meanwhile, Martires said the OMB has decided to merge the Fact-Finding Investigation Group and the Preliminary Investigation Group so the investigation of cases against corrupt officials will be fast-tracked.

Moreover, Martires said they would not ask Congress for more funding next year, saying it will “tighten its belt” in 2024.

“We will do our best; we will tighten our belt at the Office of the Ombudsman. We will be happy with whatever money you give us. Just don’t lower it to previous years,” he said.

For 2024, the government has allocated the Office of the Ombudsman P5.05 billion.

Of its total budget, P4.98 billion will be allotted for major programs: the Anti-Corruption Investigation Program, the Anti-Corruption Enforcement Program, the Ombudsman Public Assistance Program, and the Corruption Prevention Program.

House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Elizaldy Co said a strong and independent Ombudsman is not merely a luxury but a necessity, ensuring that the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability continue to thrive in our public service, ultimately serving the greater good of the nation.

“The Ombudsman, also referred to as Tanodbayan, is the guardian of good governance and acts as a watchdog to ensure that government officials conduct themselves with honesty and moral uprightness. Through thorough investigations into allegations of corruption, malfeasance, and unethical conduct, the Ombudsman helps root out corruption, fostering an environment where trust in public institutions can flourish,” he said.

“The Ombudsman, by ensuring that those who abuse their power or engage in wrongdoing are held answerable, reinforces the idea that no one is above the law and that public officials must be accountable for their decisions and actions and act in the public’s best interest,” he added.

Co said the Ombudsman also serves as a bridge between the government and the governed, ensuring that public services are delivered efficiently, fairly, and without prejudice.

“This transparency fosters public trust, as citizens can see that their government is acting in their best interests,” he added.