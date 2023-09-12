Navy FOIC: Newly-commissioned patrol ships to deter encroachment in maritime zones

The speed and reliability of the newly commissioned Alvarez-class patrol vessels (formerly the US Navy’s Cyclone-class patrol vessels) can help deter hostile forces from encroaching into Philippine maritime zones.

This was emphasized by Philippine Navy (PN) Flag-Officer-in-Command (FOIC) Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. during the christening and commissioning ceremonies of the BRP Valentin Diaz (PS-177) and BRP Ladislao Diwa (PS-178) Monday.

“The key features of these Alvarez-class patrol vessels make them formidable assets in our maritime arsenal. Their speed and reliability (will) allow us to respond to emergencies in littoral battle spaces, particularly within low-intensity conflict systems. Equipped with remote-controlled weapon systems, they can deter hostile forces from encroaching in our maritime zones,” he explained.

The Alvarez-class patrol vessels were named after Philippine Revolutionary heroes.

Adaci said these ships are also ideal in countering piracy and other illicit activities aside from helping in disaster response and maritime law enforcement.

“These patrol vessels are essential in maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment,” he added.

The first ship of the class, the BRP General Mariano Alvarez (PS-38), was the former USS Cyclone (PC-1), acquired and activated by the PN in 2004.

The US Navy transferred these two Cyclone-class patrol vessels upon decommissioning in Bahrain this March 28 through its Excess Defense Article (EDA) program.

These two former US patrol vessels were stationed at Manama, Bahrain at the time of their decommissioning.

The two ex-Cyclone class patrol vessels were delivered to the country last May.

These Cyclone-class patrol vessels are projected to undertake coastal patrols along the country’s littoral waters and sealanes of communications, maritime interdiction, escort, surveillance and special operations, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.

The Cyclones are a class of US Navy coastal patrol vessels consisting of some 14 ships and were constructed from 1992 to 1994.

These vessels weigh around 328.5 long tons and have a length of 179 feet, a beam of 25 feet, and a draft of 7.5 feet.

Their maximum speed is placed at 32 to 35 knots and they have a range of between 2,000 to 2,500 nautical miles.

Cyclone-class patrol vessels are armed with 25mm auto-cannons and several high-powered machine guns.