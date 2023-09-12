Marcos’s vision: Double rice production with tech

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants to at least double the country’s rice production per hectare (ha) using new technology to keep the food staple affordable.

Speaking at the 2023 Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU)-Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) rice paddy art exhibition on Monday, the chief executive disclosed he wants the local rice production to be on a par with other countries.

“Production is very important. We need to increase our production. In other countries, they are doing 10 tons per hectare, eight tons per hectare on average…and their production cost is low,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

Based on data from the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the average rice harvest yield in the country last year was 4.11 metric tons per ha.

The President stressed the importance of increasing the country’s rice production amid the threat of climate change on international food supplies.

He said he is hopeful the agriculture research and development from PhilRice and other local schools such as the MMSU will help boost farmland production.

“There are so many things [in agriculture] that need to be changed and studied so that we can make sure that we have a stable source of supply and that that supply is affordable to ordinary Filipinos…So that is the process that we are trying to do. And that’s the part that MMSU, PhilRice, such institutes such as yours play,” the chief executive said.

Stable price

A sufficient supply, he said, will keep the price of rice stable.

“We have had to control the prices of rice because the markets are very volatile, so we are trying to stabilize it here in the Philippines …we need to increase our production,” the President said.

Last week, Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) No. 39, which temporarily imposed a P41 per kilogram price cap for regular milled rice (RMR) and P45 per kilogram for well-milled rice (WMR) so the food staple will remain affordable, especially for the poor.

The measure was in response to alleged attempts by some hoarders to keep the price of rice high through market manipulation despite the sufficient local supply of the food staple.

However, as a consequence of the price cap, some retailers will have to sell their RMR and WMR at a loss.

The government allocated P1 billion for the cash aid to be distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to the affected retailers.

During the weekend, DSWD was able to distribute P15,000 cash aid to around 300 retailers in Quezon City, and the cities of San Juan and Caloocan. More are expected to get assistance this week.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





