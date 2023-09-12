Malacañang backs prompt completion of specialty medical center

WITH Malacañang’s determined push, government agencies intensify their efforts to complete the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center (CMSMC) during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

In a meeting in Manila last September 5, top officials of the Clark Development Corp. (CDC), Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc., Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc., Provincial Government of Pampanga, Department of Health, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), and Archion Architects convened to advance the completion of the CMSMC.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa chaired the meeting and discussed key aspects like space requirements, architect Dan Lichauco’s plans from Archion Architects, and the streamlined funding documentation. Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin mandated regular progress reports from these agencies, due every thirty days.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, under the leadership of Governor Dennis Pineda and vice governor Lilia Pineda, in collaboration with Pagcor, headed by chairman Alejandro Tengco, and CDC, led by president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, are among the prime movers in facilitating the completion of the CMSMC.

A presidential directive dated July 17, 2023, was issued to ensure the timely completion of the CMSMC.

It can be recalled that President Marcos personally led a briefing and site inspection of the project on July 17, 2023. He underscored the importance of bringing quality healthcare services closer to the Filipino people through the establishment of additional primary, tertiary, and specialty health facilities.

In a Malacañang press briefing on July 4, 2023, Herbosa announced that CMSMC will align with Executive Order No. 19 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. However, this order is undergoing revision to expand the medical center’s scope, including specialized centers for heart, kidney, pediatric, cancer, and trauma care.

CMSMC’s completion will bring comprehensive medical services, reducing the necessity for Central and Northern Luzon patients to seek specialized healthcare in Metro Manila, according to Herbosa.