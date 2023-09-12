Find Luzon veggies on NVAT online platform

CHEAPER upland and lowland vegetables from Luzon are now available online through a “trailblazing” joint project of the United States government, the Department of Trade and Industry, and farmers and entrepreneurs from Nueva Vizcaya.

Tomatoes, which have skyrocketed to P150-220 per kilo this week, are available at P130 only through the e-commerce platform entitled NVAT Fresh Online Platform (NVATFresh.com).

Red onion is P145 per kilo, cheaper compared to a number of Metro Manila markets which sell it at P150-190 per kilo.

Imported garlic is also offered at P110 per kilo, P10-50 cheaper than those offered in markets in NCR.

Other vegetables in the platform include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, squash, sayote, ampalaya, wombok, cabbage and seedless native orange.

NVAT stands for Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal, which is based in Bayombong. It is one of the best-performing food terminals in the country, with extensive wholesale markets directly sourced from Benguet, Ifugao and Pangasinan. It delivers 60 percent of its fresh fruits and vegetables to Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) provided technical assistance and training for the NVAT to launch this website.

The e-commerce website aims to strengthen the Philippines’ agricultural supply chain.

According to the US Embassy in Manila, this is the first of its kind e-commerce platform that expands the market reach of Luzon-based farmer-traders.

“The NVAT Fresh Online Platform (NVATFresh.com), directly managed and operated by the Luzon-based agricultural hub, is a business-to-business (B2B) online platform where farmers can list their produce for large enterprises such as supermarkets, food processing companies, and restaurant chains,” the Embassy said.

Aside from Nueva Vizcaya, produce coming from Benguet, Ifugao and Pangasinan are also being traded in the e-commerce website.

“Through the platform, farmers can leverage competitive pricing, secure a consistent income, reduce food wastage, and ensure the delivery of fresh, affordable produce straight to businesses and consumers,” the US Embassy said in its statement.

NVAT Fresh Online is projected to sell 5,000 tons of produce, accounting for 3 percent of NVAT’s total volume.

After five years, they projected that sales would surge to 20,000 tons, generating P500 million (USD8.8 million).

USAID Philippines Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks stressed the crucial role that farmers play in achieving inclusive and resilient economic growth.

“As your partner in prosperity, the United States remains committed to supporting the Philippines in advancing digitalization to help improve the lives of farmers and agricultural traders, and more importantly, enhance the country’s food security,” Eubanks said.

The USAID has a five-year project worth P1 billion (US$18 million) to strengthen and expand the transformation of private enterprises for the digital economy.

“Thank you, USAID, for heeding our call. To say that NVAT is a trailblazer is an understatement. The birth of NVAT Fresh [Online] is a significant accomplishment,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said in remarks delivered by DTI Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Ana Carolina Sanchez.

Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said platforms like NVAT Fresh Online has an impact on farmers.

“The most striking feature of progress in agriculture today is the rapid increase in the utilization of information technology to provide both farmers and consumers alike with reliable, data-driven information and guidance,” Senior Undersecretary Panganiban said.

Image credits: USAID





