Fil-Am assemblymember in NY Steven Raga honors 9/11 heroes at Maspeth Memorial Park Ceremony

MASPETH, NEW YORK – On the solemn day of September 9, 2023, New York State District 30 Assemblymember Steven Raga stood in solidarity with the Maspeth community in a poignant ceremony held at Maspeth Memorial Park, a hallowed ground nestled at the intersection of 60th Street and Grand Avenue. Together, they gathered to pay tribute to the heroes and victims whose lives were forever altered by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

The World Trade Center Memorial Ceremony, organized by the resilient Maspeth community, served as a touching homage to those who had either lived or worked within the towering confines of the World Trade Center on that fateful day. Assemblymember Steven Raga, extended his appreciation to the event’s dedicated organizers, as well as to the families and friends who had gathered to share in this collective remembrance. He underscored the critical importance of not only commemorating the lives tragically lost during the attacks but also of continuing to provide unwavering support to the brave first responders who carry both the physical and emotional scars of that tragic day.

The ceremony unfolded as a heartfelt commemoration of the heroes who had made the ultimate sacrifice during the 9/11 attacks. Among those honored were beloved residents, including Cono Gallo and Jennifer Mazzotta, as well as brave firefighters like Lieutenant Kenneth Phelan, Christopher Pickford, Michael Weinberg, Matthew E. Barnes, Lieutenant Mario Bastidas, Thomas G. Oelkers, Jack Boyle, and Michael Cawley.

The heroes of Hazmat 1, who had demonstrated exceptional courage, were also given their rightful place of honor. These included firefighters Dennis Carey, Lieutenant John Crisci, Martin Demeo, Battalion Chief John Fanning, Thomas Gardner, John Giordano, Jonathan Hohmann, Captain Thomas Moody, Dennis Scauso, Kevin Smith, and Captain Patrick Waters.

Squad 288, a group of valiant individuals who had displayed remarkable courage, including firefighters Peter Brennan, Lieutenant Ronnie Gies, Joseph Hunter, Jonathan Ielpi, Lieutenant Ronald Kerwin, Adam Rand, Brian Sweeney, and Timothy Welty, were also remembered with profound reverence during the ceremony.

It was emphasized that Squad 288/Hazmat 1 had endured the single largest loss of firefighters of any FDNY firehouse during the relentless and devastating attacks.

The event was hosted by Kenneth Rudezewick. The proceedings commenced with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a stirring reminder of the nation’s shared values. Kathleen Nealon’s soulful rendition of the national anthem and an opening prayer delivered by Father Wilson of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church set the tone for the solemn occasion.

A moment of silence to reflect on the profound loss enveloped the gathering. This was followed by the laying of a wreath, a symbol of honor and remembrance, tenderly placed by representatives of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). The names of the heroes were recited by Mike Aylward, each name carrying the weight of sacrifice and valor. An American flag was then ceremoniously planted in front of the monument by a designated flag bearer, a poignant symbol of resilience and unity.

Children from St. Stanislaus Kostka Church lent their angelic voices to the tribute, singing “God Bless America” twice.

In attendance at the ceremony were elected officials who had joined Assemblymember Steven Raga in paying their respects. Among them were Congresswoman Grace Meng, who left early due to prior commitments, Councilman Robert Holden, State Senator Michael Gianaris, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Their presence underscored the importance of this day of remembrance. Together, they stood to symbolize unity and solidarity in the face of tragedy.

Image credits: Troi Santos/BM






