Fight vs high inflation not over, says ANZ Research

THE country’s fight against high inflation is not yet over and this will lead the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to delay any move to cut key interest rates to 2024, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s think tank.

In its latest Philippine Insight, ANZ Research said rising food and energy prices are reversing the country’s progress in cooling inflation.

The rice price ceiling recently imposed by the President may also only yield temporary relief for consumers as this can stoke inflation or create shortages.

“The Philippines’ inflation battle is not yet over. Even if rice price caps alleviate some pressure and second-round effects are not accounted for, full-year 2023 inflation is likely to exceed our current baseline forecast of 5.3 percent,” ANZ Research said.

“We are therefore revising our 2023 average inflation forecast to 6 percent from 5.3 percent previously. Our 2024 inflation forecast also now stands at 3.5 percent versus 3 percent previously,” it added.

Given this, it is unlikely that the BSP will start reducing interest rates this year. ANZ Research said it expects the BSP to maintain policy rates at 6.25 percent until the end of the year.

The think tank said this is because inflation is expected to average above 4 percent until the end of the year. The BSP’s inflation target is between 2 and 4 percent.

“The reversal in the softening trend of inflation will also have a bearing on monetary policy. Indeed, the BSP has often reiterated that it is ready to act should inflationary pressures intensify,” ANZ Research said.

“For now, we maintain the view that the BSP will hold the policy rate at 6.25 percent and that a cut is unlikely even in 2024. Our earlier view was the BSP would be able to start cutting the policy rate from the second quarter of 2024,” it added.

The reversal of inflation in August was significant as it was mainly caused by food. This, ANZ Research said, is significant for the Philippines.

Based on their estimates, food and energy, or non-core items, account for 28.1 percent of the Philippines’ Consumer Price Index (CPI). These non-core items are considered as intermediate inputs that could start another round of cost-push inflation.

The increase in oil prices has also prompted jeepneys to call for a fare hike in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila. The increase in the prices of these commodities could also feed into wages leading to calls for wage hikes.

“Oil and food prices can also impact inflation expectations and raise the risk of second-round effects through the wage-price spiral. Consumer inflation expectations in the Philippines are usually adaptive and, like other emerging markets, are influenced heavily by prices of food, transport and utilities,” the think tank said.

Earlier, successive typhoons caused commodity prices to surge in August with vegetables like tomatoes and the country’s staple, rice, leading the charge to increase inflation to 5.3 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The poorest Filipinos experienced an even higher rate of inflation at 5.6 percent, as food inflation for the bottom 30-percent income households at the national level moved at a faster pace of 7.7 percent in August 2023 from 6.1 percent in July 2023 and 7.1 percent in August 2022.

However, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as well as the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) remain confident that the country’s inflation rate will slow to 2 to 4 percent by the last quarter of 2023.





Image credits: Nonie Reyes





