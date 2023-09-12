FEU Lady Tamaraws seek V-L sweep in match against UE Lady Warriors

Far Eastern University (FEU) goes for an elimination-round sweep while University of the East (UE) hoots for joint lead as they clash at the close of their eliminations assignments in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Wednesday.

The Lady Tamaraws repulsed last year’s bronze medalists the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers in four last Friday to move within a win from dominating the single-round eliminations among eight teams but the Lady Warriors are going all-out to boost their own semis drive and force a tie at 6-1.

Gametime is at 2 p.m.

Mapua University and Enderun Colleges, meanwhile, battle for pride at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the chase for the semis berths in the men’s side heats up as FEU takes on Emilio Aguinaldo College at 10 a.m. and National University collides with Ateneo de Manila U at 12 noon.

The Tamaraws and Bulldogs are tied with De La Salle University and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta for third at 3-2 heading to the last two eliminations playdates in the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear and Mikasa.

All games will be telecast on Solar Sports, the V-League’s official website and Bola.TV’s app.