FDI flows down 20.4% in first semester—BSP

THE country’s weak econo-mic growth prospects and global uncertainties led to a 20.4-percent contraction in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the first semester of the year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).



Data showed FDI net inflows decreased to $3.9 billion in the January to June period this year from the $4.9-billion net inflows recorded in the same period in 2022.

In June 2023, net FDI was at $484 million, a 3.9-percent decline from the $503-million net inflows in the same month last year.

“The slowdown in FDI may be due largely to investor concerns over weak growth prospects amid persistent global uncertainties,” BSP said in a statement on Monday.

In the first semester, net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestments of earnings) contracted 7.3 percent to $744 million while reinvestment of earnings contracted 11.2 percent to $459 million.

The data also showed that when it came to net debt instruments, this declined 24.6 percent to $2.71 billion in the January to June period of 2023.

In June, BSP said the decline in FDI was due to the recorded declines in non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestments of earnings) by 11.8 percent to $111 million in 2023 from $126 million last year.

The data also showed that in terms of reinvestment of earnings, there was a decline of 26.8 percent to $89 million in June 2023 from US$122 million in June last year.

Net investments in debt instruments, however, increased by 11 percent to $283 million in June 2023 from $255 million in June 2022.

“Bulk of the equity capital placements in June 2023 were sourced primarily from Japan, the United States, and Singapore.

These were infused largely to the 1) manufacturing; 2) real estate; and 3) information and communication industries,” BSP said.

Based on the data, the top investors of the country in January to June 2023 were Japan, Germany, United States and Singapore.

The data showed that in the first semester, manufacturing accounted for 54 percent of these FDIs, followed by Others at 21 percent; Real Estate, 15 percent; and Financial and Insurance, 10 percent.

“FDI includes [a] investment by a non-resident direct investor in a resident enterprise, whose equity capital in the latter is at least 10 percent, and [b] investment made by a non-resident subsidiary/associate in its resident direct investor,” BSP said. “FDI can be in the form of equity capital, reinvestment of earnings, and borrowings.”

The BSP’s FDI statistics are distinct from the investment data of other government sources. BSP FDI covers actual investment inflows.

By contrast, the approved foreign investments data that are published by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which are sourced from Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), represent investment commitments, which may not necessarily be realized fully, in a given period.

Such PSA data are not based on the 10-percent ownership criterion under BPM6. Moreover, the BSP’s FDI data are presented in net terms (i.e., equity capital placements less withdrawals), while the PSA’s foreign investment data do not account for equity withdrawals.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





