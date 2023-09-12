Esports flourishes with 53 million potential Filipino gamers

Dark League Studios is pressing the right buttons to make sure that the fast-growing discipline of esports continues to flourish in the country that is looking at 53 million gamers.

“We are here to provide inspiration to young gamers and a platform to showcase their skills,” said AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios, in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We will open possible careers for them,” he added, stressing that through esports, young gamers have started to make a living and to some, provide for their families.

“It’s now becoming the bread and butter for their families. We have stories and that has become an inspiration to some children,” said Valdenor, who was joined in the forum by brand manager Dan Cubangay.

Dark League Studios currently has three pillars under its wing—the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Esports through its member ballclubs Estudyante Esports and Smart GIGA Arena.

“We started the PBA Esports last January with each team having two players, two influencers, then the members, the fans,” Valdenor said. “The PBA board was extremely excited because we are bringing the PBA closer to the younger generation.”

“It’s very entertaining. You see the parents supporting their children wearing the TNT jersey. We have June Mar Fajardo or Marc Pingris, Jared Dillinger or Christian Standhardinger and we plan to include more,” he told the sports program presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Cubangay said promoting esports—Call of Duty, Mobile Legends and DOTA, among others—through the help of different schools, colleges and universities is also part of their program.

“Through the PBA Esports we can create careers and aspirations. It’s not only the PBA that is benefited but esports as well,” he said. “Esports competition has been elevated through a professional stage.”

They’re also trying to boost their partnerships with the schools leading to a national league then a Southeast Asian league.

The PBA Esports will resume on September 16 to be followed by the Ultimate Battleground Championships on October 30.