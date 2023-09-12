DOE and NGCP jointly craft next transmission development plan

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) are jointly working on crafting the next transmission development plan, a move that would ensure that more renewable energy (RE) capacities would be synchronized to the grid, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla announced on Monday.

“The DOE, in collaboration with the NGCP, is completing the smart and green grid plan aimed at ensuring the seamless integration of additional RE capacity to the grid in the coming years. The smart and green grid plan would serve as the basis for the transmission development plan of the NGCP,” Lotilla said during the Giga Summit on Sustainable Energy, Efficiency, and Future Grid.

Lotilla said the private sector would play a crucial role in boosting RE as the central pillar in achieving sustainable energy. For the government’s part, the DOE is in the process of conducting public consultations on the draft 2023-2050 Philippine Energy Plan (PEP), which aligns with the objectives outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, setting the stage for the country’s strong economic recovery and social transformation.

“The cornerstone of the draft PEP hinges on the increased utilization and accelerated RE development. Recognizing the need to reinforce our climate actions and improve energy self-sufficiency, the Plan boldly sets forth an aggressive target of RE integration. Our desired goal is to attain a minimum of 35 percent RE share in the power generation mix by 2030, and 50 percent by 2040,” he said.

The PEP encourages the adoption of modern technologies, smart grid systems, and demand-side management to bring down overall energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in various sectors and reduce energy intensity in the production of goods and services.

Alongside RE and the government’s Energy Efficiency Conservation (EEC) program, the DOE is setting its sights on the integration of progressive technologies that are reshaping the global energy landscape. The energy storage systems (ESS), Lotilla said, hold the ability to optimize variable RE integration, which, in turn, contributes to improving the country’s power system.

The DOE is also looking into the potential of alternative fuels and emerging technologies, such as hydrogen, ammonia and even tidal energy.

The agency is also working on expanded solar rooftop program and improvement of solid waste management, while enhancing on the policies on the development of offshore-wind (OSW), taking into account the streamlining and stricter timeframe set forth in the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) law on the processing and issuance of licenses and permits by the concerned national and local government entities.