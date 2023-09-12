DMW open to having confidential and intelligence funds to boost fight against illegal recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is open to getting confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) to help in its anti-human trafficking and illegal recruitment campaign.

“We are not asking for such confidential funds. but if we will get such support, we will use it properly,” DMW Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said in a televised interview last Tuesday.

He said they will be able to use the fund to hire more personnel for their intelligence gathering on illegal recruiters and their modus operandi.

DMW issued the statement after Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo proposed including a P20 million to P24 million CIF in the 2024 budget of DMW.

Under Joint Circular No. 2015-01 of DBM and other concerned agencies, national government agencies will be entitled to CIF, if it is expressly provided budget allocation under the General Appropriations Act or other laws.

Currently, Olalia said their Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch is able to operate even without the CIF.

He said DMW was able to shut down over 40 recruitment agencies this year alone.

The DMW official explained the number of sanctioned erring agencies rose compared to previous years since they implemented their Department Circular No. 1 or the Migrant Workers Rules and Regulations, Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Land-based overseas Filipino workers.

“Since we expanded the grounds for violation for recruitment cases, many [cases] were filed to many agencies, which did not comply with our policies and rules,” Olalia said.