CHED chief pressed to junk tie-ups between PHL and China universities

A senior lawmaker on Monday urged the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to scrap the partnership agreements recently signed between several Philippine and Chinese universities.

In a statement, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said the CHED, particularly Chairman Prospero de Vera, should cancel the partnerships amid China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The 10 new agreements were signed during the Philippines-China University President Cooperation Dialogue as part of the 2023 China-Asean Education Cooperation Week.

“While we have been protesting against continuous Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea, here we have the CHED going the opposite direction by engaging with Chinese universities,” he said.

“By initiating the engagements, De Vera and the CHED are sending the wrong signal that we, as a country and people, are not united in showing our dismay, disgust, disappointment, and even anger over Chinese harassment and bullying of our soldiers, Coast Guard, and fishermen in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

He said CHED “should take the cue from our military,” which has stopped sending officers to China for education, training, or social visits and has even refused to conduct joint patrols with them within our maritime territory.

“We cannot do what Mr. de Vera and several of our universities have done or we will be sleeping with the enemy. I support the actions taken by our military. We cannot have an enemy and a bully joining us in watching over our own backyard, on which it has encroached and it does not want to leave despite our repeated protestations and arbitral victory,” he said.

He added that instead of Chinese higher education institutions, local universities should partner with their counterparts in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other Philippine allies.

He pointed out that these countries “have supported our sovereign rights over our 200-mile exclusive economic zone under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 international arbitral award.”

Rodriguez recently visited Seoul, South Korea, together with members of the board of regents of the University of Science and Technology of the Southern Philippines (USTP).

He said they signed a partnership agreement with Korea University and Sogang University, which are among the biggest higher education institutions in South Korea.

USTP President Butch Cultura signed the agreements for the state university, which has its main campus in Cagayan de Oro City.

Rodriguez said the engagements aim to strengthen USTP’s research and development programs and train USTP professors on research and development at Sogang University in Seoul.

They will also provide opportunities for USTP students to study under scholarships at Sogang University for three-year diploma courses after passing an online Korean language proficiency course, he said.