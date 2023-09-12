3RD Kampeon: Will Cebu pull off a ‘3-oeat’ or will some other city fulfill their destiny?

THAT question will be answered when the third edition of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is played from September 22 to 24 at the Dynamic Herb Complex in Cebu.

Cebu, back-to-back champions from 2021-22, are going for a “three-peat,” showcasing its dominance in seven-a-side football.

The squads from seven other cities from around the Philippines are raring to knock Cebu off its lofty perch and claim the crown.

Also participating are teams from last year’s runner-up Bonifacio Global City, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Palawan, Pampanga and Zamboanga.

The elimination round kicks off on September 22 and will conclude in the early afternoon of September 23.

The semifinals will also take place on the same day at 7 p.m.

The culminating day will feature youth games in the morning followed by the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup Finals at 2 p.m. The awarding takes place right after.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup along with the second tournament for AIA 7s Football will close what is a strong and landmark year for seven-a-side football.

Last summer, there was the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup, the first BPI AIA Asia 7s Football tournament and the Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner-Take-All Tournament with the Filipino-flavored Far East United turning heads with a strong showing.

“AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life, has been partners with the 7s since 2019, even through the pandemic, and we’ve had very good games together, bringing football to so many children and communities in the Philippines and living our brand purpose of helping people live, healthier, longer, better lives. We look forward to more of these,” said AIA Philippines Head of Branding and Communications Bernadette Chincuanco.

“This will be the biggest showing yet in terms of participation in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup,” said AIA 7s Executive Director Ethan Lee. “With every tournament we play, the league grows even more. I cannot think of a great way to cap off this 2023 with an eight-team field competing for the title of the fastest growing sport and biggest football tournament in the country.”

“Last season, we had over 700 teams from several cities around the country participating in their own local 7s football tournaments,” said 7s Football Philippines founder and former national player Anton del Rosario. “Now we have an even bigger field. This will ultimately help the selection for the team that will represent us in the next BPI AIA Asia 7s and perhaps, even the TST tournament.”

“It’s a great time to be involved in football,” he added.