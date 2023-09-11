Zubiri vows bigger intel funds for WPS defenders

AMID the controversy on the granting of big confidential and intel funds to civilian agencies, the Senate vowed to push for higher intelligence funds for the “defenders of Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Philippine Navy (PN).” They should be “entitled to full logistical and operational support from the government, including an increase in their confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) in the 2024 national budget,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said over the weekend.

Zubiri vowed to fight for the augmentation of the CIF allocations of the two agencies responsible for patrolling and protecting Philippine territory from China’s illegal activities and encroachment.

“Because of what’s happening in the West Philippine Sea, we want to augment the budget our our soldiers and Navy personnel, especially the Navy and coast guard, to strengthen our external defense capabilities so we can have a credible defensive posture,” Zubiri said in a radio interview.

He talked about the recent decision of the Senate to revive the Select Oversight Committee on CIFs (SOCCIF), to review the use of CIFs of some 30 agencies and determine if there is a need to realign some of the funds to better use.

The Senate chief lamented that the CIFs of the PCG and PN, tasked to protect the national territory in the WPS from China’s aggressions, are at a measly P10 million and P39.74 million, respectively.

“Imagine, the Coast Guard only has P10 million in confidential funds. Other government agencies, hundreds of millions. So, I would suggest that we transfer intelligence funds to those that really need them…to protect us both internally and externally,” Zubiri said.

He assured that once the Senate receives the 2024 national budget from the House of Representatives, they will push for realignments or changes in the CIFs to boost the intelligence capabilities of the PCG and PN.

“And I think it will be reflected in the outcome of the Senate hearings of the budget,” the Senate leader said.

The PCG’s intel funds remained at P10 million since 2022, though the agency’s proposed total allocation in the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) increased to P24.01 billion from P21.92 billion in 2023.

In reviving the SOCCIF to review the CIFs of 30 government agencies, Zubiri said they will determining if their respective funds were properly used in the past.

“If in our assessment their request for such budget allocations is justified, then we will approve it.” But if they are not convinced, then he said, they will adjust the amounts accordingly.

The Senate President added that if the committee finds out that the use of the CIFs can be allocated in an agency’s regular budget in a line item, then they will move to recommend it during the budget deliberations.

He said they will give the recommendations in plenary. “We have to vote in the committee if this or that agency needs to have its intelligence funds reduced or withdrawn,” Zubiri said, speaking partly in Filipino.