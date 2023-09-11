Solons press Executive to restore SUC budget cuts

AS 30 out of 117 state univer-sities and colleges (SUCs) in the Philippines are set to receive less funding for 2024, lawmakers appealed to the national government to give students the chance to have a free state university education.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro made a statement as the lower chamber is deliberating the P5.768-trillion budget for 2024, which is higher by 9.5 percent compared to the FY 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), corresponding to 21.8 percent of the country’s GDP.

Castro pointed out that a significant increase in the education budget is necessary to fund these vital initiatives.

“Education is a right, and every Filipino should be given the chance to be educated. It also should not be just elementary and secondary education, but students should be given the chance to have free state university education,” said Castro.

“According to the Constitution, all citizens have the right to education, but with the reduction in the budget of the SUCs, it seems that they don’t want the poor to go to college and are content with senior high school to become cheap labor in factories or OFW,” she added.

“As it is, the budget for Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education from P44 billion in 2021 is now just P5.5 billion for Free Higher Education—for free tuition and other fees in SUCs at LUCs [local state universities and colleges] —and P20.48 billion for Tertiary Education Subsidy for other costs of tertiary education in public and private HEIs like room and board, etc.,” said Castro.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said learning loss will worsen given big cuts to education institutions.

“Marcos Jr. announced free education in the last SONA, but he continues the annual cut in the State Universities and Colleges fund. There is a 5.8-percent SUCs budget cut despite a 9.5-percent increase in the national budget for FY 2024,” he said.

“The overall allocations for the Free Higher Education Program have been increased, which means there is an intention to increase the number of colleges, but at the same time, there is a 62 percent budget cut for the capital outlay [or the budget for infrastructure construction and purchase of facilities] of SUCs, amounting to P9.1 billion,” added Manuel.

Manuel vowed to push for the realignment of confidential and intelligence funds to social services, including supplementing the budget for SUCs and the education sector.

Meanwhile, the top 10 SUCs that will suffer the biggest budget cuts in 2024 are: the University of the Philippines system with P2.9 billion; Mindanao State University with P2.3 billion; Mariano Marcos State University with P1.5 billion; Eastern Visayas State University with P1.3 billion; Central Bicol State University with P1.2 billion; West Visayas State University with P852.9 million; Cebu Normal University with P176.6 million; Aurora State College of Technology with P130.7 million; Northern Bukidnon State College with P100.5 million; and Philippine State College of Aeronautics with P89.7 million.

According to the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the 117 SUCs are set to receive a total budget of P100.9 billion for 2024. This is a P6.2-billion decrease from this year’s P107-billion budget.

SUCs’ maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) will also face a budget cut next year of P25.9 million.

The Marcos administration granted a total of P924.7 billion for the education sector, equivalent to 16 percent of the P5.768 trillion FY 2024 NEP.