SMDC celebrates as Now Residences breaks ground in Angeles City, Pampanga

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has marked an important milestone in its journey of creating modern living spaces as the groundbreaking ceremony for Now Residences took place last August in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The ceremony, graced by key SMDC executives and partners, signifies a step forward for both SMDC and Pampanga’s booming real estate landscape.

Now Residences, boasting proximity to the Clark International Airport and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Angeles Exit, offers maximum accessibility – whether residents are travelling by land or air. This gated, garden community is also conveniently located near vital commercial hubs like SM City Clark, as well as educational and recreational hubs, guaranteeing an unparalleled level of convenience and accessibility.

With its enviable accessibility and proximity to essential amenities, Now Residences stands as a testament to SMDC’s commitment to elevating the living experiences of urban dwellers, and catering to their evolving needs.

