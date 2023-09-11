House vows to curb price spikes amid better ratings

THE leadership of the House of Represen-tatives on Sunday vowed to continue to “work hard” on measures fighting inflation and keeping prices down so that basic goods will be affordable to Filipinos, as the lower chamber received a high survey rating.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez made a statement following the high rating of the House of Representatives in the recent OCTA Research poll.

He said lawmakers will continue to pass necessary legislative measures to support the prosperity agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and exercise their oversight power to fight inflation and keep prices down so that basic goods will be affordable to the people, especially the poor.

The Speaker added that the House would remain focused on stabilizing the prices of rice, onions, and other staples and helping those adversely affected by government measures to keep commodity prices low, such as retailers, small traders, and market stallholders.

He said they would also address the supply and production side of the commodity prices issue in terms of supporting agriculture and other related sectors with appropriate funding in the national budget and overseeing program implementation by relevant agencies.

The recent OCTA Research survey showed that 54 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the performance of the House of Representatives.

Only 9 percent were dissatisfied, while 36 percent were undecided. Trust in the House was at 55 percent, while distrust was at seven percent.

Paid off

Efforts by the leadership to lessen the burden on Filipinos by helping lower the prices of rice in the market, including onions and other basic commodities, have paid off, according to Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

“This simply means the Speaker—and that includes us representatives of our institution—is on the right track. Regardless of what naysayers have been saying, the people have apparently started appreciating the work that he did, and of course with us as a support group,” Barzaga remarked.

“The 54 percent satisfaction rating tells us that we started on the right path. And so it’s also a continuing challenge for us to do more and reach a level where a larger majority of our people will benefit from government initiatives,” Barzaga said.