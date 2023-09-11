Govt asked to address various issues in health, public works

THE vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation on Sunday called on the national government to address the unfilled positions, the annual shortage of health care workers, the non-disbursement of Covid-19 allowance and the allocation of the health budget per region, as these will contribute significantly to the issues confronting the health system of the country.

Speaking to Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa during a budget hearing, Surigao del Sur 1st District Rep. Romeo S. Momo Sr. zeroed in on the agency’s proposed personnel budget services vis-à-vis the number of unfilled positions.

According to Momo, the personnel budget services of the Department of Health (DOH) will increase by 6.8 percent from P78.5 billion in 2023 to P83.9 billion in 2024.

“And yet, your records show that, under the Office of the Secretary (OSEC) in 2022, you have 21,438 unfilled positions and 19,850 in 2023. How do you reconcile this?” Momo asked Herbosa during deliberations of the P311.3-billion budget for 2024 proposed by the DOH.

Raising concern on how the issue “seriously affects the effective performance of your (DOH) function,” Momo lamented that allocations given to DOH would be a waste if these were returned to the treasury department as “savings.”

The failure of the health department to fill critical positions, the lawmaker stressed, could also “contribute to another issue confronting the health system of the country and that is, the migration of health care workers.”

Momo said that the Philippines has an annual shortage of 127,000 nurses and 114,000 doctors.

“How do you plan to address this migration of Filipino health workers and the relative issue of a shortage of nurses and doctors?” he asked Herbosa.

Emergency allowance

MOMO also questioned Herbosa on the non-disbursement of health emergency allowance (HEA), the “One Covid-19 Allowance” (OCA), special risk allowances and other Covid-19-related benefits to health care workers, especially those in private hospitals.

Momo underscored the need to regionalize the DOH’s procurement process so purchasing vaccines, medicines and other materials by regional hospitals won’t need to pass through the head office.

“Don’t you think this practice contributes to slow and low disbursement of funds, as compared to regionalizing (or empowering your regional offices) the process of procurement?” he asked the Health official.

Coming from Caraga region, the lawmaker was also concerned with the allocation of the health department per region.

Based on the 2024 proposed budget, Momo said that CARAGA was allocated 0.9 percent compared to other regions.

Restore DPWH’s

IN separate budget deliberations, the House Committee on Appropriations vice chairman also urged his colleagues to restore the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the maintenance of national roads and highways.

As a former DPWH undersecretary, Momo delivered a manifestation during the DPWH budget hearing attended by Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.

Noting that the deterioration of the Maharlika Highway, the Pan-Philippine Highway and other highways was “because of poor maintenance,” he asked the appropriations committee for “basic maintenance allocation” for such a task.

In 2022, the proposed budget for the maintenance of national roads and bridges was P16.4 billion. The lawmaker lamented that only P2.4 billion was approved.

“How can you expect a high level of maintenance if this will continue to exist in the coming years? And if this is not restored to the requested amount, then I would assume there will be a rapid deterioration of our national highways, not only Maharlika but all other highways in the country,” Momo said.

“Can we be assured by the honorable secretary that these proposals for the basic maintenance allocation will be maintained and should not be touched so that we can expect a high level of maintenance in the near future or in the coming years?” to which Bonoan expressed his concurrence.