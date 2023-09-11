Bong Go aids poor students in Puerto Princesa City

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the need to address mental health concerns of Filipino youth as he pushed passage pf Senate Bill No. 1786, which seeks to mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices in their respective campuses.

In a message during his team’s relief activity in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Friday, Go cited the pressing need for comprehensive support systems for students facing mental health challenges. He said the bill is aimed at creating a supportive and nurturing environment for students’ mental health.

“Mental health is very important to address, just like any other health concern. It is for this reason that I also filed Senate Bill No. 1786, which mandates public Higher Education Institutions to establish Mental Health Offices, because it is important to ensure available mental health care services for basic education and higher education,” he said, partly in Filipino.

If enacted into law, the measure mandates the Commission on Higher Education and the public HEIs, through their Mental Health Offices, to initiate and sustain a heightened campaign to raise a collective consciousness about mental health.

It also proposes to mandate educational institutions to raise awareness on mental health issues, identify and provide support and services for individuals at risk, and facility access by developing necessary mechanisms to further empower educational institutions in promoting the mental health and wellness of students, faculty, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other personnel.

Go is also a co-author of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s SBN 379, also known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which aims to provide mental health services, emotional, developmental and preventive programs, and other support services in the basic education level.

Held at Ramon V. Mitra (RVM) Sports Complex and in coordination with Councilor Elgin Damasco, Go’s team provided snacks and shirts to 689 students. There were also select recipients of shoes and balls for basketball and volleyball.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended financial assistance to help the students with their educational needs.

“Maraming maraming salamat po kay Senator Bong Go at ganun din po kay Councilor Elgin Damasco. Salamat po sa ayuda ng DSWD na para sa educational assistance. Yung pera po ay ipangbibili ko ng kailangan ng aking anak para sa school at para sa uniforms din po,” Connie Arsadon, a parent of one beneficiary, said.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered to assist those with health issues as he encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Culion Sanitarium Hospital in Culion, and Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke’s Point.

“We have 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for four government agencies in a typical hospital: PhilHealth, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health and DSWD and is ready to help everyone,” explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.