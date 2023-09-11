BOI investment approvals at P720B as of end-august

THE Board of Investments (BOI) is close to hitting the P729-billion mark of investment approvals recorded in 2022 as it has approved P720 billion worth of investment projects as of August 2023.

“In August of 2023, the BOI approved P720 billion investment projects. This actually amounted to 72 percent of our original P1 trillion investment target, which so far will be the highest in the history of BOI,” Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego, governor of BOI said at a recent forum.

In January, the BOI adjusted its 2023 investment approvals target for 2023 from P1 trillion to P1.5 trillion.

With this, the P720 billion worth of investment approvals recorded as of August is now equivalent to 48 percent of the revised P1.5-trillion investments target for 2023. In 2022, the BOI recorded P729 billion of investment approvals.

Ramos-Samaniego said with the amendment of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Renewable Energy Act, which now allows 100 percent foreign ownership in renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, hydro, tidal and ocean energy, “With the recent registrations with BOI, we see now that the opening up of these early projects actually contributed in the growth of our investment projects.”

In fact, the BOI governor also revealed that last week, the investment promotion agency just awarded one of the certificates of endorsement to an 835-kilowatt solar floating panel for green lane services, which she said has over P35 billion in investments. This project, she added, would help reduce the power costs in the country.

In June, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, who also chairs the BOI, said renewable energy projects are seen to account for a third of the BOI’s P1.5-trillion investment approval target for 2023.

Last July, the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments revealed it has received 12 applications for the Green Lane in the renewable energy, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and electricity sectors.

Of these 12, Pascual said four have already been approved for green lane services. These are under the following industries/sectors: renewable energy, digital infrastructure, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and electricity.

Meanwhile, in a message sent to reporters also in July, the BOI said the projects that were issued Green Lane Certificates by BOI amounted to P183 billion, which it said represent a “significant investment” in various sustainable projects, ranging from floating solar projects to data centers and common towers.

According to BOI, these projects include: SunAsia Energy Inc.’s P66-billion 1300 megawatt (MW) floating solar project in Laguna de Bay; NK Solar One Inc.’s P15-billion 250MW floating solar project in Caliraya, Laguna; Phil-tower Consortium Inc.’s P52-billion 7,907 Built-to-Suit Common Towers; and Narra Technology Development Park’s P50-billion Hyperscale Data Center in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Additional projects worth P78.5 billion were reported to be under evaluation. Among the projects being evaluated are five more floating solar projects, a micro-hydro electric plant, a reinforcing steel bars producer, and a section mill project.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. together with Pascual led the official launch of the green lanes for strategic investments in July.

The green lanes for strategic investments were established through Executive Order No. 18 (EO 18) issued on February 23,2023.

According to BOI, EO 18 is a government-wide response to enhance the ease of doing business in the country by “expediting, streamlining and automating” government processes for strategic investments.