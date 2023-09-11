Asiad athletics bid, PBA Esports Bakbakan tackled in PSA Forum

THE campaign of the national athletics in the 19th Asian Games and Season 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Esports Bakbakan will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum which resumes Tuesday.

National coaches Isidro Del Prado and Dario De Rosas will talk about the Hangzhou Asiad campaign led by world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who is fresh from a silver medal finish in the recent world championships in Hungary.

The new season of PBA Esports will be tackled first starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex with AC Valdenor, CEO of the organizing Dark League Studios, and brand manager Dan Cubangay expounding on the event.

The public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of the Philippine Star, enjoins members of the country’s oldest media organization to attend the session being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.