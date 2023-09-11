Abueva, Romeo make Cone’s fighting 12 for Asian Games

IT’S the “usual suspects”—as what Tim Cone hinted four days ago—alright who showed up for Day 1 of practice of the men’s national team for the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games at the PhilSports Arena on Monday morning.

Calvin Abueva and Terrence Romeo—players who depict not only savvy but bravado as well—included.

“This is our 12, this is our group, and this is what we want to go with,” said Cone, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s head coach who has the most titles in the Philippine Basketball Association but on whose laps lie the enormous task of honing a team for the Asian Games that start under two weeks from now.

With Abueva and Romeo in Cone’s 12 who joined the first practice were FIBA World Cup veterans June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy and Japeth Aguilar and Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Moala Tautuaa, naturalized players Justine Brownlee and Ange Kouame, Jason Perkins and Stanley Pringle.

Pringle, Cone said, is 13th on the list as a reserve “if anything happens.”

Abueva is oldest at 35 and was with Romeo in the Gilas Pilipinas team that engaged Australia in an ugly brawl in 2018 at the Philippine Arena.

“It’s an honor to be part of the national team again after five years,” Abueva told reporters. “I am thankful to coach Tim [Cone] and San Miguel Corp. management. It’s going to be a different Abueva.”

“I will give my 110 percent effort in the Asian Games,” he added.

Cone said Abueva could play multiple positions and always exudes energy on the court.

“He’s always been a great defender. His transition game is really dynamic,” Cone said. “I always thought that in Asia, Calvin can dominate.”

Perkins? Cone said the 6-foot-4 from Phoenix would provide the team quickness and height.

“Primarily, it’s like him [Abueva] and Jason Perkins who fill out positions that we don’t have. We don’t have the huge energy guy.”

Romeo, on the other hand, expressed excitement on his return to the national team.

“It’s exciting times. I am very much willing to learn coach Tim’s system,” Romeo said.

Cone, who’s known as a defense-oriented coach, said the San Miguel Beer gunner and former scoring champion could play defense, too.

“He’s always a willing defender and we felt like if he gets a good defensive system, he can play really good defense,” Cone said. “I think he can impact us big time.”

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas already asked the Philippine Olympic Committtee to appeal for the changes in the national team lineup to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

The team, Cone said, will move its training camp to the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba and will have one tune-up game against the South Korean pro team LG Sakers on September 22.