UP dominates intercollegiate badminton tilt anew

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) swept its way to back-to-back titles in the Second Smart Philippines Intercollegiate Badminton Championships on Saturday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City.

The Fighting Maroons duplicated their dominance from last year via a 3-0 sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos with Michael Clemente and JM Bernardo delivering the finishing blow in the tournament backed by the Philippine Badminton Association.

UP also banked the P50,000 cash prize.

” I really wanted to become champion again, so we are happy that we achieved it,” UP head coach Melvin Llanes said. “It’s difficult to become a champion, even more so to defend it. I believe this will be a morale booster for the UAAP [University Athletic Association of the Philippines].”

Clemente and Bernardo shook off the challenge of Golden Stags Jefferson Oba-ob and Ray Angelo Pedron in the closely fought second game to end the men’s doubles rubber and the tie, 21-13, 21-18.

The clinical victory began earlier with UP’s sophomores and UAAP Season 85 Rookies of the Year Jelo Albo and Anthea Gonzalez showcasing their finesse.

National team standout Albo routed John Paul Barandino, 21-9, 21-5, before Gonzalez made quick work of Khea Montañez, 21-14, 21-11.

The Golden Stags settled for the silver medalist cash prize of P20,000.

Andrea Abalos, Sushmita Ramos, Jason Vanzuela, Raydric Abinales, Kimberly Lao, Tricia Opon, Kervin Llanes and Patricia De Dios completed the squad for the Fighting Maroons. De La Salle University and College of Saint Benilde finished joint third.