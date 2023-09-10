TULOY PA RIN | Mon Espia on hearing signature OPM classic in the bus

Mon Espia is glad to be part of “Tugtugan Sitenta 2,” a repeat of the successful concert tribute to ’70s OPM featuring an all-star lineup, to be held on Sept. 15 at Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Never mind if he was too young when the first golden age of contemporary Filipino music was taking off.

An accomplished singer-songwriter, Espia first broke into the scene in the early ’80s as a member of the folk-blues trio Labuyo, whom avid Pinoy music fans knew as the group which recorded the original version of “Tuloy Pa Rin Ako.”

The song — a bittersweet story of teenage heartbreak which was actually on side B of Labuyo’s debut single “Batugan” — was officially released in 1981, and gained wider fame when Side A re-recorded it in 1994.

Labuyo faded from the scene, but Espia, like the group’s signature hit, carried on, joined other bands and wrote songs for other artists. He spent many years as guitarist of Powerplay — Gary V’s concert band.

In this Q&A, Espia looks back on the formation of Labuyo, the “happy and scary” feeling of hearing “Tuloy Pa Rin Ako” blaring in the bus, and rediscovering ’70s music with his co-performers in “Tugtugan Sitenta 2.”

Tell us when and how Labuyo was formed. Did it really start in high school at Marist Quezon City with three original members?

Labuyo was formed in 1981 with Bert de Leon, our record producer, as the one who thought of the name. The group started in UST, although Janu Villanueva was a high school batch mate at Marist. The third member, Egay Imperio, joined us in college at UST.

Did you get to perform outside the campus, aside from the usual parties?

We played mostly campus shows. We used to open for VST & Co. in some of their campus shows. We also did some shows with other Blackgold Artists.

When did things get serious, and how did Labuyo end up recording the single “Batugan” with “Tuloy Pa Rin Ako” on side B?

In 1981, we submitted a demo of our songs to Blackgold Records, which chose “Batugan” and “Tuloy Pa Rin Ako” as the first release. We had some of the top session musicians playing with us. We recorded the songs at Cinema Audio and Sampaguita Studios.

How long has the band’s members been writing songs prior to the recording of the single?

Janu and I wrote songs when we were still in high school. I wrote my first song when I was 12 years old. We would just jam and play together.

Although the public heard “Batugan” first, “Tuloy Pa Rin Ako” became a cult hit on FM radio stations RT and RJ. What was the band’s reaction?

We realized we had to improve our act since we were getting decent radio airplay and getting recognized on campus. I would ride the baby bus to school and hear our song. It was a happy and scary feeling.

Why did Labuyo break up?

We did not formally break up, but just attended to our respective priorities. Janu went to the United States. But in 2001, our 20th anniversary, we recorded a full-length CD, “Hot And Spicy,” on BMG Records, with Egay, Koko Marbella, Cesar Aguas, and myself.

But you went on to pursue your own music career. How did you join Powerplay?

I was in a number of bands after Labuyo, such as Whiteflight which released a single, “Old Café” with “Eye of the Storm,” also on Blackgold. I also did some stints abroad. One day, Tek Faustino came to one of our gigs and made an offer for me to play guitar for Powerplay and I accepted. The rest is history.

You were also writing songs that other artists recorded. Which among the songs mean a lot to you, and why?

I wrote songs tailor-made for other artists. Most memorable are “Everyday” for Agot Isidro, “Chances Are” for Side A, “Paikot-ikot” for Randy Santiago, “You Were Meant for Me” for Regine Velasquez, “Dead Serious” for Zsa Zsa Padilla, “Loving You,” co-written with Francis M, and “Get My Drift” for Louie Reyes which won Best Jazz Vocal Song at the Awit Awards. It tested my capabilities as a songwriter.

What does the 1970s mean to you?

I really did not experience the whole ’70s trip. I was only 10 years old in 1970, too young to experience the music scene then. But I was hooked on the DZRJ program “Pinoy Rock and Rhythm,” which introduced me to the bands and some of my guitar heroes. When Labuyo started, it was already the ’80s.

What new insights have you gained while performing in concerts like “Tugtugan Sitenta”?

I got to know the other artists and their music. This time I’m sharing the stage with them and playing guitar for their songs. It’s like getting reintroduced to the music they were playing when they were at their peak.

“Tugtugan Sitenta 2” — which also features Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Boyfriends lead vocalist Joey Abando, Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co., Sampaguita, Mike Hanopol, and Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis — goes onstage on Sept. 15, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=TUGTUGAN23

Image credits: Wyg Tysmans





