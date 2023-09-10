Saint Benilde deals UE first defeat in V-League women’s action

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde battled back from a set down and endured a tense-filled third set as it stopped erstwhile unbeaten University of the East (UE), 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-18, to formalize its entry into semifinal round of the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Sunday.

Gayle Pascual unloaded a 23-point game, including clutch hits in the third, while Jade Gentapa backed her up with 20 points as the Lady Blazers rebounded from a tough four-set loss to the streaking Far Eastern University Lady Tams last Friday to hike their record to 4-1.

They also dealt the Lady Warriors their first defeat after a run of five victories, leaving the first semifinalist Lady Tamaraws the lone unbeaten squad in the eight-team field in their side of the two-division tournament organized by Sports Vision.

“We prepared more on the mental side because they were physically ready,” Saint Benilde assistant coach Jay Chua said.

After levelling up the match, the Lady Blazers out-duelled the Lady Warriors in a thrilling third set battle of power and wits with Pascual delivering big then the former held sway in the fourth to pound out the all-important victory.

The Blazers also bucked another explosion from Caseiy Dongallo, who finished with 32 points that went with eight digs. Khy Cepeda, meanwhile, added 15 points for the Recto-based squad.

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA later dashed whatever hopes Mapua University in a tough 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 39-37 decision in the other women’s match.

The Lady Altas toiled for two hours before finally thwarting the hard-fighting Lady Cardinals, who saved several match points before Shaila Omipon stepped up to wrap up the length match with skipper Razel Aldea providing support from the service line.

“We’re happy they played better in the last three sets, I just didn’t know why the first set went that way,” Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta said.

Omipon finished with 25 points, including three of her 21 kills in the clutch that kept the Lady Altas in front in the exacting 44-minute fourth set duel.

The outside hitter also added two blocks and two aces while Charmaine Ocado came through with 13 points and Aldea added 10 points.

Roxie Dela Cruz paced the Lady Cardinals with 16 points, but it was not enough to save the team from elimination with a 1-4 slate with one playdate left in the semis.