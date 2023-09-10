IN A ‘HEARTBEAT’ | Korean boy group TAN captivate Pinoy fans

South Korean boy group, TAN is currently in town to thrill Filipino fans as part of their Philippine promo tour. This week, they’ve already mesmerized fans at Market! Market! Activity Center last September, the TriNoma Activity Center last September 9, and are scheduled for a much-awaited appearance at SM City CDO Downtown this Sunday, September 10.

The sensational SK boy group known for their chart-topping hits like “DU DU DU,” “Fix YOU,” and their latest banger “Heartbeat,” is composed of Changseon, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Taehoon, Hyunyeop, Jooan, and Jaejun. The boys gamely fielded questions from the media during their recent press conference to promote their tour.

Explaining the group name, lead singer Sunghyuk stated, “Our group name, TAN stands for ‘To All Nations’ which means to perform not only in South Korea but also all over the world.”

For his part, Changseon told Soundstrip that as they prepared for their upcoming music video shoot, they had an eye-opening moment. While checking out their stylish costumes and reviewing their video’s concept, they had a realization – “We really need to hit the gym.”

TAN (Photo by John Eiron R. Francisco/BM)

During the music video shoot, they dedicated themselves to intense workout routines, ensuring they displayed their impressive physique on screen.

At the press conference, Jooan, the group’s main vocalist, and lead dancer, emphasized that the central theme of their seven-track third EP “TAN MADE” is all about self-confidence and maintaining a strong sense of self in any situation.

“Nowadays, everybody needs to know how to have self-confidence,” Jooan remarked. They crafted their songs with the intention of resonating with listeners while instilling self-confidence simply by listening to their music.

Jiseong, main rapper and sub vocalist, can’t help but gush about their track, “New Days.” According to him, the sheer joy of performing it in front of their dedicated fanbase leaves him beaming.

Changseon himself has a special fondness for the track titled “Heartbeat.” He reveals that this choice wasn’t made lightly, as there were extensive discussions within the group before settling on it as the title track. But he not only enjoys listening to the song but also relishes the exhilaration of performing it on stage.

As for Sunghyuk and the rest of the TAN crew, “Heartbeat” holds a unique significance. It’s not just another track. For them, it plays an important role in shaping their future endeavors. This catchy tune is more than just music; it’s a compass guiding their path to future success.

Collaboration

When asked about collaborations with Filipino artists, TAN mentioned their interest in working with PLUUS and even revealed that their member Jaejun wrote two songs for them. They look forward to the possibility of performing together someday.

Exploring Filipino Flavors and Traditions

Beyond their music, TAN also revealed their deep affection for Manila’s iconic landmarks, including Luneta Park, Intramuros, Manila Cathedral, and MOA Seaside. They eagerly look forward to exploring more places recommended by their dedicated fans, known as the SODAs, during their visit.

TAN also expressed their enthusiasm for trying traditional Filipino activities during their tour, such as riding jeepneys and savoring local street foods.

They shared their love for Filipino dishes like halo-halo, crispy pata, lechon, sinigang and dried mangoes, with a special mention of their fondness for Jollibee.

Jaejun playfully expresses his desire to become the brand ambassador of a renowned Filipino fast-food franchise.

And they made their media press conference more lively by attempting to use Filipino phrases. Hyeonyeop, for instance, humorously asked, “Pwede bang akin ka nalang?” Taehoon, on the other hand, playfully mimics a popular social media meme, saying, “Bakit malungkot ang beshy ko?”

Those “beshies” who have seen TAN’s captivating performances are certainly not sad about their experiences and are in fact, looking forward to catching them again here in their future tours.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





