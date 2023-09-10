‘A perfect venue where science, art merge’

This was how Dr. Rico J. Cabangon, deputy director of Department of Science and Technology’s Forest Products Research and Development Institute, described the recent exhibit of DOST-FPRDI’s Artist and Industrial Designer Chris Rana of avant-garde art pieces made from underutilized and waste forest materials.

The exhibit, dubbed “Forsee, ForSea: When Forest Meets Sea Life Exhibit!,” was held recently at DOST-FPRDI’s Forest Products Innovation and Training Center in Los Baños, Laguna.

Chris Rana, DOST-FPRDI artist and industrial designer

The art pieces, named after sea creatures in Masbate, included “Rululupad” chandeliers, “Sararayaw” pendant lights, “Ralalanguy” wall lights, “Oras Pakas” wall clocks, “Bulad Palad” laptop risers and “Ilawod” resin lamps, and furnitures made of substitute materials.

“The exhibit is our first step to new developments for the creative industries. This is where I think forest products research, science and innovation are going to play a huge part. It is an exciting new era that will benefit our forest-based clients and stakeholders,” Cabangon said during the opening of the exhibit.

Source of additional income

In his message during the event, DOST-FPRDI Director Dr. Romulo T. Aggangan said: “Recycling and utilizing waste, existing materials and products can go a long way to gain additional income. We, at the DOST-FPRDI, have proven this possibility by creating, innovating and transforming underutilized materials from the forest into valuable and sustainable products.”

Ralalanguy wall light and Bulad Palad laptop riser

Aggangan explained that Rana’s new concepts and designs transformed bamboo sawdust, corn husk, laminating epoxy resin, leftover wood, wood chips and handmade paper into a wide array of designs.

Rana, however, said that his creations are not for commercialisation yet. A research on costing and product acceptability still have to be done.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem) Executive Director Dr. Edward L. Fereira showed interest in the artistic creations.

Fereira, who graced the exhibit, told the BusinessMirror that he will invite DOST-FPRDI to exhibit the items at the next Citem event.

Named after movements of fish, products

Rana, who hails from Masbate, explained to the BusinessMirror at the sidelines of the event that his creations were named after fishes. With their town being surrounded by sea, and fishing being the major source of livelihood in the area, he had witnessed different kinds of fish and their beautiful movements.

Oras Pakas wall clock and Ilawod lamp

Liking himself and his team to fishermen, he pointed out: “We explore the sea for our research, and [we consider] the fishes as the knowledge, services and technologies that we gather.”

He added: “When the fishermen catch fishes, they bring them home to eat. So we also return the knowledge, services and technologies we got [from the sea] to the people [through our creations].”

Rana explained how he named the pieces on exhibit.

“Rululupad” chandelier: It was inspired by the behavior of flying fish. “Rululupad” means flying together. Fish-shaped materials attached on a ring were suspended from the ceiling, evoking the movement of the flying fish from the water and back.

“Sararayaw” light pendant: It was based on the symmetrical dancing behavior of fishes. Arranged on a bamboo pole, it lends movement to the design that mimics the synchronized swimming of the sea creatures.

“Ralalanguy” wall light: It exhibits the movement of fishes swimming together and about to jump out from the water.

“Ilawod” resin lamp: It was named from “Ilawod,” the deep part of the sea, where fishermen catch fish.

The “Bulad Palad” laptop riser: It resembles the arrangement of dried fish being sold in the market. The product’s expandable and collapsible middle section reveal the intricate pattern of the packaging. Combining functionality and art, the riser provide ergonomic laptop elevatio

“Oras Pakas” wall clock: It imitates the geometry of the “pakas,” a kind of local dried fish.

Chairs and tables were made of substitute materials, such as processed bamboo, metal braces, nuts and bolts with their various functional designs.

Thinking out of the box

“In as much as we are ready to assist our forest-based clients and the public in any way possible, we truly cannot wait to see where we go together next in our pursuit to promote science in the creative sector,” Cabangon pointed out.

“I believe that breaking away from the daily grind or thinking out of the box is integral to the Institute’s continued success,” he added.

Cabangon acknowledged that Rana and his team “created remarkable, original and painstakingly thought-out” art pieces.

“Inspired by sea creatures, you [Rana] covered a lot of underutilized and waste forest materials to come up with avant-garde products” that were made with “dedication, hard work and creativity,” he said.