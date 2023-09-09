Veterans Bank unveils War of Our Fathers Exhibit in Baguio to commemorate Victory Day

BAGUIO CITY – This year’s Victory Day celebration was made more meaningful as Philippine Veterans Bank unveiled its traveling World War II exhibit entitled “War of Our Fathers: A Brotherhood of Heroes” at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center in Baguio City.

Launched in commemoration of the 78th Anniversary of the Surrender of the Japanese Forces led by Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita in Baguio City that also marked the end of World War II in the Philippines, the exhibit is a heartfelt tribute to the valor and sacrifices of World War II veterans. Additionally, with the launch of the exhibit on Victory Day, Veterans Bank hopes that this national holiday will receive the same amount of reverence and attention like that of that Day of Valor celebrated every April 9th and the Leyte Landing every October 20th.

Veterans Bank President Renato A. Claravall led the formal opening of the traveling exhibit along with the event’s guest of honor, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson. They were joined by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, and Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Reynaldo Mapagu.

A recipient of the prestigious Anvil and Gold Quill Awards, the War of Our Fathers exhibit features a rich collection of artifacts, photographs, and stories that vividly recount the challenges and triumphs of the war era. Since 2006, the Veterans Bank Traveling Exhibit has been displayed in schools, museums, malls and other areas in over 40 cities and municipalities in the country and was also put on display at the Nanjing Museum in China in 2009. This year’s exhibit in Baguio City included specially-dedicated panels showcasing Baguio historical accounts that led to the end of World War II in the Philippines.

Additionally, a panel called A Brotherhood of Heroes, advocates that our modern veterans – men and women who have fought in other wars both here and abroad, who have helped citizens of other countries, and who have fought local enemies of freedom share common values with our WWII veterans – that of bravery, patriotism, and determination – hence, a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie despite the decades that separate both groups of heroes.

Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history that has shaped the nation.

The War of Our Fathers Exhibit will be open for viewing from September 3 to 12 at the lobby of the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.