Seasoned academician named new Benilde Antipolo provost

THE De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) recently appointed veteran academician Geronio G. Ulayao as provost for its Antipolo Campus effective September 1, 2023.

According to DLS-CSB, Ulayao possesses decades-worth of experience, knowledge, and wisdom, having been a full-time faculty member in his 23 years at Benilde-Manila.

The new provost has likewise served in various administrative positions, where he headed the Personnel Management and Development Office of the institution. He was the chair of the Hospitality Management and Travel and Tourism Programs, then later served as its dean.

Ulayao was vice chancellor for Academics from 2014 to 2021. During his term, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) granted Benilde an “autonomous status,” while the Business Administration and Hotel and Restaurant Management programs were classified as “Centers of Excellence.”

In 2017, the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities or PAASCU conferred Level-4 accreditation status to the School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management, and the Export Management and Human Resource Management programs of the School of Management and Information Technology.

At the peak of the pandemic, Ulayao was a management team member who immediately shifted the classes to an online modality, while ensuring faculty capacity-building. He also worked on acquiring the Flexible Learning Blueprint, Motion-Capture Facility and Virtual Reality Technologies for the former School of Design and Arts.

The provost was a first responder to the CHED’s “HI-ED Bayanihan”—a virtual and free cooperative learning environment for training, capacity-building, and resource-sharing among Philippine higher educational institutions.

Part of the team which led to Benilde offering its pioneer graduate program and the country’s first transnational double-degree program, he was key to the launch of the college’s expanded “Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation” program.

Ulayao concurrently is the Center for Quality Management and Accreditation’s director, and an active member of the PAASCU’s Commission on Tertiary Education.