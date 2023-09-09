Pages and Publications: Book, docu-series launch reveals Asian icons’ pathways to success

SERIAL entrepreneur and host of business reality TV show “The Final Pitch” John Aguilar has launched his latest book “Methods to Greatness: Lessons of the Mind, Body, and Soul from Asia’s Top Entrepreneurs, Athletes and Icons,” which coincided with a press event for the docu-series “Methods to Greatness” slated to air on CNN Philippines.

Aguilar initially embarked on his pursuit of knowledge and inspiration through his eponymous pandemic-born podcast, where he engaged in insightful conversations with renowned Asian personalities. He delved into the mindset, habits, and methods that have propelled them to triumph in their professional and personal lives. The immediate effects of the podcast on his own life fueled the creation of both the book and forthcoming docu-series.

“Methods to Greatness” delves deep into the approaches, strategies, and principles that can guide individuals toward achieving greatness in various aspects of life. The book features interviews with notable Filipino entrepreneurs and icons: ONE Championship heavyweight champ Brandon Vera, Toby Claudio of Toby’s Sports and RUNNR, Coach Vincent “Chot” Reyes of Gilas Pilipinas, Jose Magsaysay Jr. of Potato Corner, Olympian pole vault champion EJ Obiena, Nameeta Mahtani Dargani of The Art of Living Phils., Dennis Anthony Uy of Converge ICT, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Published internationally by world-leading publishing company Penguin Random House-SEA, the book presents inspiring anecdotes alongside Aguilar’s thoughtful reflections, equipping readers of all backgrounds and ages with practical tools to enhance their overall well-being and thrive in their endeavors.

“Everyone’s journey is personal and diverse. Through this book, I hope that people will not only learn the methods, but also discover their unique paths toward greatness, be it in physical or mental well-being, or in shaping their visions for the future,” Aguilar said.

His aspiration for this book is to serve as a guide, inspiring action toward continuous self-improvement and encouraging individuals to dream bigger than their current realities.

Describing the book and docu-series as a practical “blueprint” for individuals facing challenges in various facets of life, Aguilar emphasizes the shared struggles, insecurities, and setbacks that entrepreneurs, athletes, and icons have harnessed to elevate their lives. Such narratives serve as an inspiring call for individuals to embark on their unique paths to greatness.

According to him: “In delving into this book and the upcoming docu-series, we are given a moment to ponder the ‘what-ifs’ within our lives. It teaches us to cherish our achievements and setbacks alike, understanding that each step—whether a success or stumble—shapes our own unique paths to greatness.”