Over 3,000 volunteers join Citi Philippines Global Community Day activities

Citi Philippines joined colleagues around the world in contributing to the welfare of the community by returning to in-person volunteering opportunities throughout the month of June, in recognition of Citi’s 18th annual Global Community Day (GCD). With around 3,200 volunteers joining this year’s community initiatives, Citi leveraged different volunteering activities to act on the most pressing challenges facing communities.

This year, volunteers took part in various activities including – virtual mentoring sessions for underserved groups, tree planting and cleaning up a park and public school, spending time with underprivileged children, packing relief goods for victims of natural disasters and donating to causes that are meaningful to them.

Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila leads volunteers in tree-planting at the Gawad Kalinga Enchanted Farm in Bulacan.

This year, Citi Philippines partnered with Gawad Kalinga, United Nations Development Programme in the Philippines (UNDP), GMA Kapuso Foundation, The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), World Vision Development Foundation, Childhope Philippines, Makesense Philippines, Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), and CARA Welfare Philippines for its line-up of GCD activities.

GCD was launched in 2006, starting a tradition where friends, family, community partners, and clients have contributed more than 5 million volunteer hours in over 400 cities worldwide. Since then, Citi volunteers have regularly dedicated their time throughout the year to worthy causes and programs that support the development and welfare of the communities around them.