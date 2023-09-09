Mapúans screen experimental works in VanGarde film fest

STUDENT-FILMMAKERS from the Mapúa University School of Media Studies hosted a competition and screening of 24 student projects during the third “VanGarde Experimental Film Festival” with the theme: “Clairvoyance Meeting” at the Mapúa Cardinal Cinema in Makati City.

When the dust had settled, Pearl Barcos and Franz Bautista bagged the “Best Experimental Film” award for “Who Let the Dogs Out?” The film discusses that “choices are to be determined by blindly following the inducing mechanisms of money and power” in the eyes of a new civilization.

“Glitters,” a film following a fish that “seeks through the sea of plastic waste that is now blending in with marine life and finds itself trapped in its own habitat,” won first runner-up for director Darryl Villafuerte.

He also took home second prize and “Best Regional Entry for Glitters” under the Experimental Film category, and honorable mention for his documentary “Daíng” at the “35th Gawad CCP for Alternative Film and Video” or “Gawad Alternatibo.” The Bulakenyo filmmaker previously won “Best Picture,” “Best Film Editing,” and “Best Sound Design” for Glitters at the 11th Sine Bulacan Film Festival.

The Mapúan filmmaker revealed that his work was inspired by the litter he saw in the waters of Pamarawan in Malolos City, Bulacan while filming his documentary “Daíng,” which also won honorable mention at “Sinepiyu.”

Kimi Crisostomo bagged the second runner-up prize for “Mga Manikang Pinipilipit,” which portrays a man slowly exposing the inner workings of a Matryoshka Doll and in turn, inflicting dangers upon himself.

The “Special Jury Award” went to “Strain” directed by Jericho Jeriel. In the film, “nightmare envelopes the great strain lurking within ourselves” in an era of great stress and anxiety.

Johan Gonzales received the “honorable mention” for “Ilusyon.” The film focuses on ways “a higher power that once swore to serve us” has silenced people “in order to hide the greater truth.”

Other works shown during the festival, which was divided into four clusters, were “Ad Visum” by Elias Pernecita III, “Altschmerz” by Alexandra Dungca, “Black/White” by Jera Sombrero, “Eye Globe” by Angela Isabelle Colada, “Frayed” by Kaye Celine Abat, “Frosh Lie” by Angelo Oliveria and Elijah Enero, “Handa nang Hindi na” by Reizel Caballero and Reyana Velasquez, “He Does It” by Nolz de la Cruz, “Hold (Fast)” by Hansel Jimenez and Vince Maliksi, “Imaginari” by Patrick Pregonero, “Pangamba” by Maria Juliana Villar, “Playing God” by Bianca Villanueva, “Reseta” by Jo Javier, “Tak-tak” by Christian Stephen Espiritu, “Take That Man” by Hassmir Kier Silos, “Tanganan ‘yan” by Yvon Kate Arcal, “The Blocks” by Via Kaye, “The Five Stages of Bro Split” by Ryem Panganiban, “The Reverie” by Rei Cordero, and “Too Much” by Justine Carl Villoso.

Interdisciplinary artist and advocacy filmmaker Richard Soriano Legaspi; director/editor Maria Estela Paiso; as well as photographer, filmmaker, and advertising director Arjanmar Rebeta served as members of the jury.

The Film Festival Management class of Kristine Camille Sulit organized this year’s event.