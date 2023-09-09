Japanese Embassy calls for entries to The Asian International Children’s Film Fest 2023

THE Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with the National Youth Commission (NYC), announces its acceptance of applications for the JENESYS 2023 Asean-Japan Art Exchange: 16th Asian International Children’s Film Festival (AICFF).

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the NYC, will organize the art exchange. Marking its 16th year, the AICFF promotes friendship and goodwill among Asian youths through filmmaking. Young Asian filmmakers are invited to the East Asian country for a competition and days of cultural exchange activities that culminate in an awarding ceremony for winning film entries.

Filipino high-school students Grades 10 to 12 who are 15 to 18 years old, except those who have already been to Japan as part of previous AICFFs, are encouraged to join and submit their own 3-minute videos under this year’s theme: “What I Want.” Deadline for submission of video entries and other requirements has been extended to September 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM.

Top three teams composed of nine Filipino junior- or senior-high school youth delegates will fly to Japan to compete in the contest’s international leg. It will be held on October 10, 2023 as part of the online pre-exchange program, and December 12 to 19, 2023 in Tokyo and Hyogo, Japan. All expenses will be borne by the government of Japan through the JENESYS 2023 Programme.

Interested parties can send queries to internationalprograms@nyc.gov.ph with the subject heading: ”JENESYS 2023 Asean-Japan Art Exchange (Attending the 16th Asian International Children’s Festival).” For more information, visit the NYC’s web site for the full guidelines and mechanics.