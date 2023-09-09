Can Filipinos cultivate a learning culture?

Every modern organization has these fancy titles for those at the top: CEO, COO, CFO and CIO.

Now there’s a new executive title that everyone here in the Philippines hasn’t heard of: Chief Learning Officer or CLO.

A CLO is the highest-ranking corporate officer who oversees the learning and development of a company’s employees at an organizational level. In the US, the role came about in the late 1980s to align a company’s learning strategy.

It seems that learning as a growth strategy has still not caught on among local organizations. The local equivalent of CLO is Vice President for Human Resources Development whose job description includes such tasks as overseeing personnel/employee orientation and training.

To me more than all the other titles, the CLO is today the most vital person in any organization. But I’m afraid the original idea of confining his job to scheduling and implementing personnel trainings is outmoded. That’s because there is this growing notion that learning should be continual, not planned or scheduled.

More importantly, it should involve the entire organization, including the top honchos. How I love to see the day when the CEO or COO of a local organization erases away the “executive” part of his job title and replaces it with “learner.” A good leader must be a good learner.

A long time ago, one mentor I deeply respect said to me: “You know why I carry on these conversations with you? You think I’m teaching you but you are the one teaching me. I’m also learning from you.” In one episode of the interesting Korean series I’m now watching about sparring characters in an advertising agency, the senior Chairman tells a young driven executive on the rise: “I’ve just taught you a good lesson, now what can you teach me?”

Come to think of it, every one in an organization should put on the hat Learner in Chief. Each executive and each employee, including contractuals and temps, should adopt a growth mindset and make it his responsibility to learn and grow. Every person and every little thing that goes on in or outside the organization can in fact be a learning opportunity for those who have perceptive antennas.

Many people have a feeling of career contentment the first time they land a good job or when they get appointed to an executive position. They prop their feet up on the desk and say, “I’ve arrived!”

But in life, things happen rapidly when you’re busy feeling too contented. Bob Dylan composed a song that had a line saying “He who is not busy being born is busy dying.” Albert Einstein said something along that line: “When you stop learning, you start dying.”

Graduation from college does not mean you’re done with learning. To be agile, adaptable, always relevant and in-demand, you need to adapt to the cycle of a lifelong learner: learn, do, unlearn—rest —learn, do, unlearn—repeat, and on and on. There is no end point to learning. Think of yourself as being on a conveyor belt; you need to keep moving and learning.

The AI technology that is underway will create more jobs in different sectors as experts predict. The question is not whether AI will make you obsolete, but whether you will rise to the challenge of learning what it takes to stay relevant and on top of the game.

When you set your mind on continual learning of new knowledge, enhanced skills, you pave the way for new opportunities and possibilities that empower you to face the future confidently and successfully.

In the process of learning, you will discover not only your true passion but also how to incorporate it into even the most mundane jobs. Passion in turn fuels your love of learning even more. I once had a subordinate whose passion drove him to go beyond being just a utility man to learning to use a video camera and landing a job as a highly skilled camera man for a Japanese TV news network, going on assignments around the world.

Why not infuse this love of learning into every Filipino and slowly turn our society into a learning culture? Most of our problems are rooted in our failure to lead by learning. It must start with lead learners such as parents and teachers. They must spark the love and fun and thrill of lifelong learning as early as in childhood. Only when we have a learning culture in place, will we stop blaming everything else for our personal and national stagnation and struggles.

The Filipino needs to understand that learning is not just about passively receiving knowledge from the past. It is about questioning and challenging dominant paradigms and existing orthodoxies and destroying illusions. This is the only way for fresh ideas and new insights to emerge, which are necessary for our advancement.

Sadly, growing a learning culture may be a sisyphian effort. The KIA (Know It All) attitude and the “alam ko na iyan” mindset are our biggest obstacles. Then it seems that Filipinos in general suffer from learning phobia, compounded by Filipino children’s poor comprehensive reading ability, based on recent assessments by OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA.)

My senior friends just while away the days. They just shrug their shoulders without interest when I tell them to share and pass on the little insights they’ve gleaned from their respective life journeys. I have tons of books I have collected through the years but my children and grandchildren never bother to open them. Once, when my group organized what was supposed to be an exciting talk about the human side of our heroes, we were disheartened by the lack of interest even among the so-called highly educated.

What is that Filipino saying: “mahirap gisingin and nagtutulug-tulugan.” (You can’t wake up someone pretending to be asleep.) If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you learn. Like Juan Tamad, our sleeping minds will starve to death as a result of our stubborn phobia for learning.

So it may take a couple of generations to transform the Filipino society into a learning culture. But let us begin now by cultivating a learning habit. Let’s all become self-appointed learner in chiefs. Let’s become pre-disposed to impart and exchange learnings everywhere we find ourselves.

Think of the world, no, the universe, as one great learning place. Wherever you go, carry a sincere and open heart and mind with you. Who knows what learning moments you might encounter just around the bend.

Bear in mind what Confucius said: “He who thinks but does not learn is in great danger.”