Araw Hospitality Group sets benchmark for PHL hospitality as it Inks MOA with National Commission on Indigenous Peoples

Araw Hospitality Group, the umbrella organization behind exciting concepts like Lihim Resorts in El Nido, Palawan, UNWND Boutique Hotel Chain, One Hagdan Villas, Kommons by Kamino in Boracay and more, announced a landmark partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) on September 4, 2023. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was officially signed at a momentous event hosted at Mamser in UNWND Boutique Hotel.

Committed to Cultural Sensitivity and Socio-Economic Development

A new benchmark has been achieved in the Philippine hospitality industry as the Araw Hospitality Group and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA). This agreement will create opportunities for Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) in the locations where Araw Hospitality Group hotels, resorts, and restaurants are situated.

The event was graced by Araw Hospitality Group’s CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier, COO Cornelio V. Caedo, and CSR Champion and Corporate Wellness Manager Cybille Barcebal; while NCIP was represented by Chairperson Allen A. Capuyan, Acting Director Glenda Pua, and Commissioner Gaspar A. Cayat (via Zoom).

The event’s theme, “A Tapestry of Harmony,” symbolizing their unity and shared vision of a hospitality industry that works towards a more inclusive future for the Philippines’ ICCs and IPs. This groundbreaking partnership is committed to IPs and ICCs in various aspects such as livelihood, training, and business opportunities. The collaboration is based on a multi-pronged approach:

Livelihood Opportunities: Araw Hospitality Group will extend livelihood and business opportunities in its vast service sectors like resorts, hotels, bars, and restaurants, specifically for qualified ICCs and IPs to enhance their socio-economic status.

Fair Trade: Araw Hospitality Group pledges to purchase goods from ICCs and IPs at fair market value under the agreement, thereby appreciating the artisans' unique skills and craftsmanship.

Capacity-Building : The partnership will initiate projects aimed at improving the economic and social well-being of selected ICCs and IPs, focusing on skills development and capacity-building.

: The partnership will initiate projects aimed at improving the economic and social well-being of selected ICCs and IPs, focusing on skills development and capacity-building. Nurturing Ingenuity: Additional programs are in the pipeline to harness the innate creativity and talents of ICCs and IPs, propelling them toward greater self-sufficiency and community development.

NCIP Director Glenda Pua expressed her gratitude to Araw Hospitality Group, stating, “We heavily rely on partnerships, and we cannot do it without private sector partners like Araw. They serve as our multiplier in creating more opportunities, eradicating poverty, and promoting the beauty and wonders of indigenous communities.”

Meanwhile, Jean Henri Lhuillier hopes that Araw Hospitality Group’s partnership with NCIP becomes a symbol for other hospitality institutions to follow. He explains, “The ICC/IP community is truly the essence of a true Filipino, and I believe that with all our assets spread throughout the country, we can help tell their story and provide a reason why our assets are located there. We will ensure that all our clients who visit our major hotel brands, Lihim, UNWND, and Kommons, learn about the NCIP and the IP communities living in those areas.”