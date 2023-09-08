Keeping up with the newest smartphone devices that have them all can be difficult in the fast-paced world of technology. Thankfully, innovative smartphone manufacturer vivo has a treat in store for you and other tech-savvy bargain seekers.

The vivo 9.9 Mega Shopping Sale is set to be a game-changer, offering unbelievable discounts, exclusive freebies, and exciting surprises tomorrow September 9, 2023. Get ready to embark on a shopping spree like no other!

Jaw-dropping savings

Are you eyeing the latest vivo phones and accessories? The vivo 9.9 Mega Shopping Sale has got you covered with discounts of up to a whopping 70%! It’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone or snag those must-have accessories.

But that’s not all – when you shop on Shopee and Lazada during the sale, don’t forget to claim and use an additional 30% discount. This is a golden opportunity for you to make those smartphone dream of yours come true without breaking the bank.

One day, one chance: mega price drop

This September 9, vivo is pulling out all the stops for the following selected units:

vivo Y36 with its best features – the 240Hz Gaming Touch Sampling Rate and 90Hz Refresh Rate, which are perfect for fast-paced gaming scenarios;

vivo Y27 with 44W flash-charging features that give users incredible charging speed like no other; and

vivo Y02t with powerful memory upgrades to 64GB ROM, up to 1TB Expandable Storage, 4GB RAM, and up to 4GB extended RAM for a smoother user experience.

These phones will have a one-day mega price drop, so you better mark your calendars and set your alarms. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab your favorite vivo devices at prices you won’t believe!

Exclusive freebies await

Every order placed during the vivo 9.9 Mega Shopping Sale will come with online exclusive freebies worth as much as Php 4,000. It’s vivo’s way of saying thank you for choosing their products. These freebies will surely enhance your vivo experience and make your purchase even more special.

Stay tuned for flash sale surprises

Excitement will be at its peak during the flash sales! Keep your eyes peeled for surprising discounts that will make your shopping adventure even more thrilling. Stay tuned to vivo’s official channels to catch these limited-time deals before they vanish.

Midnight madness: big discounts await

For the night owls and tech enthusiasts, vivo has a special treat in store. Set your alarms, stay awake, and get ready for a big midnight discount of up to Php 15,000! It’s a reward for those who burn midnight oil hunting for the best deals.

Flexible payment options

For those eyeing the Y36, Y27, and Y02t, vivo has an irresistible offer. You can now buy now and pay later with 0% interest for up to 12 months using SPayLater. It only means that you can now fully enjoy your new vivo device without the financial burden.

Terms and conditions apply

As with any mega sale event, some terms and conditions apply. Be sure to review them to make the most of your shopping experience and avoid any surprises.

Here’s the complete list of the participating vivo smartphone devices during the 9.9 Mega Shopping Sale:

Shopee

vivo Product Original Price Sale Price V25 Pro Php 29,999 Php 19,699 Y02t Php 5,999 Php 4,449 Y20s G Php 9,999 Php 1,799

Lazada

vivo Product Original Price Sale Price V21e Php 17,999 Php 3,849 Y73 Php 13,999 Php 2,699 Y33s Php 12,999 Php 2,464

Mark September 9 on your calendar, and prepare to dive into the world of unbeatable discounts, exclusive freebies, and tech surprises at the vivo 9.9 Mega Shopping Sale.

With up to 70% off, flexible payment options, and midnight discounts, it’s a tech lover’s dream come true. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone game and immerse yourself in the vivo ecosystem.

Get ready to shop till you drop, because vivo’s got your tech cravings covered!

For more information about vivo’s amazing smartphone devices, visit their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok. Add to cart now at vivo’s Shopee and Lazada.