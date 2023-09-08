Survey shows ‘boomerang employees’ may be solution to skills shortage in workplace

Nearly 8 in 10, or 78 percent of surveyed professionals in the country said they are open to returning to their previous employer, according to a recent poll conducted by global recruitment consultancy firm Robert Walters.

The recent survey conducted by recruiter Robert Walters, which polled nearly 1,000 professionals across six Southeast Asian countries, of which over 100 are from the Philippines, showed 47 percent of workers in the Philippines who had left their jobs in the past two years did so seeking better pay and benefits, while an additional 42 percent left for a better “career progression.”

As a result, the poll noted local professionals admit that they would be willing to consider returning to their previous employers, with 24 percent stating they would consider it for better remuneration, 21 percent for career progression opportunities, and 22 percent if there were changes to the leadership or team structure.

In a statement it issued on Thursday, Robert Walters said the Philippines is seen as one of the countries with the “highest proportion” of respondents who still keep in touch with their former companies, ranking alongside Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The survey said only one in 10 or 12 percent of Filipino professionals are not in contact with their former employers, while a “remarkable” 88 percent of those surveyed admitted to staying in some form of contact with a previous manager—with close to a quarter or 23 percent stating that this was for the “primary purpose” of keeping the door open for future job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the poll revealed that 33 percent of local professionals have admitted to reaching out to a previous employer in the past two years regarding job opportunities, while 12 percent have expressed the intention to do so.

On the other hand, Robert Walters said the sentiment from Filipino professionals is “largely met with positive responses,” as over 90 percent of managers in the Philippines expressed their willingness to rehire them for suitable positions.

“Notably 80 percent of managers readily affirm their intention to consider allowing ‘good ex-employees’ to return and another 11 percent are open to the idea, but with a cautious approach,” the recruitment consultancy firm said.

In contrast, however, the recruitment firm said 7 percent of Philippine managers shared that they will not consider rehiring former employees. This, it noted, is a lower figure compared to the Southeast Asia average of 9 percent.

For his part, Toby Fowlston, CEO of Robert Walters said that while the global recruitment market has slowed slightly in 2023, candidate shortages continue.

With this, Fowlston highlighted, “And so the fact there is a pool of talent open to re-joining business should excite leaders.”

“Not only that but this is talent that can hit the ground running—they have already been inducted into your business, they will be familiar with processes, and have a previous vested interest in the brand—all qualities which can take years to instill in a new employee,” Fowlston pointed out.

In light of this research, the Robert Walters CEO said companies who are looking to hire can consider reengaging with alumni and train managers on holding a positive exit process as “boomerang employees” could well be a solution to skills shortage.