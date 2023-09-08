Ray-Ban Unveils New Collection 

Ray-Ban, the iconic eyewear brand, made waves at the exclusive launch event of its newest collection on September 5th at SM Makati. The event showcased two groundbreaking additions to the Ray-Ban family: Ray-Ban Reverse and Ray-Ban Ferrari.

Ray-Ban Reverse

Led by this insatiable curiosity, Ray-Ban turns eyewear on its axis with the release of the Reverse collection: four unisex sunglass styles featuring an impossible new lens, completely reversed. An exceptional feat of advanced engineering, the shape of the lens shifts from traditional convex to concave offering a universal fit tailored to diverse ergonomic needs. The new design comes in four iconic shapes – aviator, caravan, wayfarer, and boyfriend, that will surely compliment every face shape.

Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari 2023

Ray-Ban Ferrari introduces a new era of eyewear. Crafted with Liteforce and Carbon Fiber materials, it combines superior lightness, flexibility, and durability. Liteforce, used in aeronautics, ensures unbeatable wearability, while Carbon Fiber’s strength-to-weight ratio delivers unmatched comfort. The collection embodies the precision and exclusivity synonymous with the Scuderia Ferrari brand.

“For generations, Ray-Ban has always raised the bar by reinventing what eyewear can do for consumers. Ray-Ban continues to leverage the power of our iconicity while bringing innovation and tech to our classic styles, and time and time again, we make sure that we bring this to the Filipinos” says Mini Paul, Senior Brand Manager at House of Branded Lifestyle Inc, the name behind bringing Ray-Ban to the Philippines.



For those eager to make a purchase, Ray-Ban offers three enticing promotions for the whole month of September. Customers can receive a complimentary Ray-Ban Duffle Bag with any purchase of Ray-Ban Reverse in SM Department Stores. Moreover, purchases from the Ray-Ban Ferrari Collection worth PHP 12,990 to PHP 28,990 can earn you a raffle entry for a chance to win a trip for two to Abu Dhabi for F1 Grand Prix this November 2023.

The new Ray-Ban collection is available in all SM Departments stores and Vision Express branches nationwide.

