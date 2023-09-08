PHL fails to score on local tours for FIBA tournament

THE Philippines not only missed a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics in 2024. It also missed out on showcasing popular tourism destinations in the country to the international basketball teams participating in the ongoing FIBA World Cup.

“FIBA-exclusive” tour packages earlier announced by the Department of Tourism (DOT), however, failed to capture the attention of the targeted travelers due to the “lack of proper marketing,” according to Philippine Tour Operators Association (Philtoa) president Fe Abling-Yu. The “curated” tour packages unveiled by the DOT on July 25 was to encourage the ball players and their dependents, delegation members, and visiting fans to travel to 10 key domestic destinations. The agency estimated some 60,000 international visitors arriving for the tourney in Manila from August 25 to September 10.

“We worked hard to prepare these tour packages as early as May or June, with even the HSMA [Hotel Sales and Marketing Association] talking to all its members to give us good hotel rates. Unfortunately, we were not allowed to use the official FIBA [We are basketball] logo,” she said. Aside from Philtoa and the HSMA, other partners in the DOT project were the Pacific Asia Travel Association, the Tourism Congress of the Philippines, and Atlantis.

The use of the official logo, Abling-Yu explained, would have allowed the DOT’s discoverphilippines.travel website to be included as a “menu tab” on the FIBA website, thus driving traffic and tour bookings. “They [teams] know FIBA, but they don’t know DOT [Discover Philippines],” Abling-Yu said. She noted the Discover Philippines site, however, was able to use the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and FIBA Asian qualifiers logos.

‘No available offers’

Because of this, the tour organizers were unable to “block off seats” with airlines and could only offer land trips, she lamented.

“We understand the point of the airlines, because if we are unable to get the bookings, their seats will have gone unsold as well, which will mean losses on their end,” she said. As such, a visitor on to the Discover Philippines website, will only be shown hotels on the promoted destinations—Boracay Island, Coron/Palawan/Puerto Princesa/El Nido, Cebu/Bohol, Davao, Iloilo/Bacolod, Pampanga/La Union, Metro Manila, Tagaytay, and Ilocos—but no listed tours or packages.

Also, on the official FIBA website, there is a short introduction on the Philippines as one of the World Cup 2023 hosts and its basketball legacy, but under “tourism information,” sub-tabs take site visitors to the official DOT website (beta.tourism.gov.ph) and an empty https://philippines.travel/ website.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “I share in all of your excitement for the FIBA Basketball World Cup as we also see this as a prime opportunity for the country to exceed that goal that we have set this year of ushering 4.8 million international travelers. Not only this will benefit our international tourism portfolio, but also our domestic tourism portfolio with all of these tour packages having been laid down from one region to the other.”

Immigration arrivals

According to the Bureau of Immigration, there were 1,159 individuals who arrived for the FIBA World Cup as official delegates and team members. The number of arriving fans, if any, could not be determined, as they are not part of the official delegations.

The DOT Facebook page showed it was able to treat certain basketball teams to tours of Intramuros using their Hop-on, Hop-Off bus program with Ube Express. It likewise assisted in welcoming the teams at the airport and enhancing select sites.

