Metro Pacific Investments Corp. issues Notice of Extension

7 September 2023

TO HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES OF METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

In connection with the tender offer to shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (“MPIC”) for the voluntary delisting of MPIC from the Philippine Stock Exchange (“PSE”) (the “Tender Offer”) which is being undertaken by Metro Pacific Holdings, Inc., GT Capital Holdings, Inc., Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, and MIG Holdings Incorporated (collectively, the “Bidders”), please be advised that as of 7 September 2023, based on the report of the Tender Offer Agent, a total of 5,364,783,661 MPIC common shares have been tendered equivalent to 18.70% of MPIC’s total issued and outstanding listed shares. Together with the Excluded Shares and other non-public shares, this is equivalent to 96.87% of MPIC’s total issued and outstanding listed shares.

Based on the foregoing, when the Tendered Shares are accepted and crossed, the Bidders expect MPIC’s public float to fall below 10% and will pave the way for MPIC’s voluntary delisting, subject to the approval and requirements of the PSE.

In view of the foregoing, the Tender Offer period, which commenced at 9:00 am on 9 August 2023 and is set to close at 12:00 p.m. on 7 September 2023, shall be extended for another eight (8) business days reckoned from 7 September 2023. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will remain open from 7 September 2023 and will close at 12:00 p.m. on 19 September 2023 .

The Bidders decided to extend the Tender Offer Period to provide MPIC shareholders, including a significant number of shareholders who missed the deadline today, more time to fully appreciate the recent developments on the delisting of MPIC and make a decision to participate in the Tender Offer.

Yours truly,

METRO PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC.

GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

MIT-PACIFIC INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

MIG HOLDINGS INCORPORATED