DOE crafts circular on exploration, development and utilization of hydrogen fuel

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has crafted a circular that will include hydrogen fuel as among the energy sources governed by Presidential Decree 87 (PD 87) or the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972.

Some of the power firms that will venture into liquefied natural gas (LNG) have already considered hydrogen as a supplemental fuel for their LNG power plants when hydrogen becomes commercially available. They said gas turbines could be fired up using hydrogen.

The DOE defines native hydrogen as the natural occurrence of hydrogen gas in geologic formations. “The exploration, development and utilization of native hydrogen shall be governed by PD 87 as amended and implemented under the rules, regulations, issuances and procedures issued by the DOE relevant to the conduct of petroleum exploration, utilization and development,” the draft circular stated.

PD 87 is the law governing the discovery and development of indigenous petroleum in the country. It was declared to be the policy of the State to hasten the discovery and production of indigenous petroleum.

The DOE said that the exploration, development, and utilization of native hydrogen found in geological formations are the same with natural gas provided under Section 3 of PD 87.

Section 3 of PD 87 provides that petroleum shall include any mineral oil hydrocarbon gas, bitumen, asphalt, mineral gas and all other similar or naturally associated substances with the exception of coal, peat, bituminous shale or other stratified mineral fuel deposits. The DOE said native hydrogen gas can be associated with methane and other hydrocarbon gases and can be considered as a mineral gas.

The draft circular seeks to solicit comments from industry stakeholders on the proposed guidelines on the awarding of service contracts for the exploration, development and utilization of native hydrogen.

The DOE is continuously adopting new mechanisms and strategies to effectively carry out its plans and programs as mandated under PD 87. “There is a need to provide guidelines to accelerate the exploration, development and utilization of native hydrogen to contribute to the country’s energy security, create jobs, and generate wealth,” the agency said.

Earlier, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla recognized that “green” hydrogen and ammonia cofiring in coal plants are emerging technologies that could augment the country’s energy sources.

Ammonia cofiring involves replacing some of the coal used for combustion in coal-fired plants with ammonia, while green hydrogen is produced through the use of renewably generated electricity.

Aboitiz Power Corp. earlier said it was considering the economic viability of co-firing ammonia with coal-fired power plants next year.