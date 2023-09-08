Bong Go pushes for better livelihood opportunities for economic recovery and growth; assists disadvantaged workers in Pasay City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in partnership with Councilor Julie Gonzales, assisted a total of 44 indigents at the Barangay Malibay Plaza during his team’s relief effort in Pasay City on Monday, September 4.

All of the beneficiaries received snacks, masks, and shirts from the team while there were select recipients of shoes and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go who serves as Chair of the Senate Committee of Sports.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) extended livelihood support to the identified beneficiaries through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Meanwhile, Go has emphasized the pivotal role played by the recently signed Republic Act No. 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, in institutionalizing the creation of better livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.

Go explained that the OTOP law, which he authored and co-sponsored, represents the government’s efforts to decentralize economic opportunities. By giving each town and province the chance to showcase their unique products, he said, it could help shift economic power from the capital to the provinces and other regions and bridge the urban-rural divide.

“Backbone ng ating ekonomiya ay ang MSMEs. Ito po ‘yung mga dapat nating bigyan ng importansya, pagtuunan natin ng pansin, tulungan natin na lumago. Bigyan natin sila ng bagong pag-asa. Palakasin natin ang kanilang kabuhayan,” Go emphasized.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go has likewise been at the forefront of championing healthcare accessibility for all Filipinos. In his pursuit to alleviate the burdens of financially incapacitated citizens seeking hospital care, he introduced a program called Malasakit Centers in 2018.

The Malasakit Centers program has since established 158 operational centers and has helped more than seven million poor and indigent Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The senator informed them that there are 31 Malasakit Centers across Metro Manila, including one at Pasay City General Hospital, ready to assist with their medical-related expenses.

As part of his advocacy to bring Filipinos closer to quality public health services, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of 28 Super Health Centers across Metro Manila.

The Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible.

Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

The senator, who is also the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported a streetlighting project in the city.

Last August 7, Go personally provided assistance to the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) members in the city.

